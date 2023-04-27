Helen Mirren Reveals What She's Most Grateful for in a Post-'1923' World: 'Spanx!' (Exclusive)

“I appreciate your loaning them to me on the occasional basis,” co-star Harrison Ford teased in a behind-the-scenes video of the pair’s emmy magazine cover story shoot

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 02:48 PM

Helen Mirren is opening up about one of her wardrobe staples.

In a behind-the-scenes video of Mirren and Harrison Ford's emmy magazine cover story shoot focusing on their hit TV show, Yellowstone spinoff series 1923, the Academy Award-winning actress revealed what she's most grateful for in the modern world.

"What have we got now that we didn't have in 1923?" she pondered while sitting next to her co-star. "Oh you know what I'm very appreciative of? Spanx," she said as Ford laughed heartily.

"And I appreciate your loaning them to me on the occasional basis," he teased.

helen mirren, harrison ford
Elisabeth Caren

The dynamic duo of acting — "It was like watching two heavyweight champions circle each other in the ring," Taylor Sheridan, creator of 1923, told emmy in the cover story — were hands on when figuring out costumes for the show.

Mirren wanted her character's wardrobe to be simple: "One posh outfit for going into town and [a pair of] day dresses at home."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

helen mirren, harrison ford
Elisabeth Caren

"When someone wears something completely different in every scene, that annoys me," she said. "I like to see things repeated, because it's more like real life."

Ford also got involved, literally throwing his own hat in the ring when the costume designer was deciding what hat his character should wear.

"That's the one he chose," Ford said of Sheridan. "He didn't know it was my hat."

RELATED VIDEO: See the Women of 'Yellowstone' and '1923' All Cleaned Up in PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue

Mirren immediately clarified for Ford: "It wasn't the hat, you realize. It was you in the hat. Because you loved that hat, when you put it on, then you went, 'This is my hat.' Do you know what I mean?" she asked?

"I do know what you mean," Ford said. "And thank God he didn't know it was my hat, because he would have said, 'No,'" he added cheekily.

Read Ford and Mirren's cover story when emmy magazine comes out May 4.

Related Articles
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "1923"
Helen Mirren 'Had to Pretend to Be Cool' in '1923' Bedroom Scenes with Harrison Ford: 'If I Wasn't Married...'
Piper Perabo photographed at Faraway Farms Alpacas in Yorktown Heights, NY, on 4/7/23.
See the Women of 'Yellowstone' and '1923' All Cleaned Up in PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue
Ryan Bingham
'Yellowstone' Costars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison Confirm Off-Screen Romance: 'Love You, Cowboy'
kevin costner
Is Kevin Costner Leaving 'Yellowstone' ? Everything We Know So Far
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Meet the Real-Life Partners of the 'Yellowstone' Cast
Yellowstone Season 5
'Yellowstone' Season Looks Unlikely to Air This Summer amid Reported Production Delays, Kevin Costner Exit
Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer
'Yellowstone' Stars, Taylor Sheridan Ditch PaleyFest Q&A amid Kevin Costner Series Turmoil
Helen Mirren at the premiere of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" ; Kelly Clarkson attends the 12th annual NFL Honors
Kelly Clarkson and Helen Mirren Gush over Montana Wal-Mart That the '1923' Star Knows 'Like the Back of My Hand'
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "1923"
Harrison Ford Says '1923' Costar Helen Mirren Is 'Still Sexy' at 77: She's 'Remarkable'
Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in 1923 streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
'Yellowstone' Prequel Series '1923' Renewed for Season 2 as Harrison Ford Says He'll Return
Matthew McConaughey and Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Shake-Up on 'Yellowstone' : Is Kevin Costner Leaving? Is Matthew McConaughey Joining?
Lainey Wilson at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Lainey Wilson Details Why She Almost Quit 'Yellowstone' Before Making Her Debut
Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen MIrren as Cara Dutton in 1923 streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with 'Mosquito' 'Coast' Costar Helen Mirren for '1923' Was a 'Pleasure'
Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in 1923 streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
'Yellowstone' Star Spills 'Cowboy Bootcamp' Secrets: 'It's a Whole Different World'
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford To Star in Next Yellowstone Installment, 1932 HM Trevor Leighton photos Dec 2012; LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Harrison Ford attends the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at Leicester Square on December 16, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
'1923' First Look: See Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 'Yellowstone' Spinoff
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford To Star in Next Yellowstone Installment, 1932 HM Trevor Leighton photos Dec 2012; LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Harrison Ford attends the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at Leicester Square on December 16, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
Helen Mirren Says 'Nobody Had Heard of Me' When She First Worked with Harrison Ford