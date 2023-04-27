Helen Mirren Reveals What She's Most Grateful for in a Post-'1923' World: 'Spanx!' (Exclusive)

Helen Mirren is opening up about one of her wardrobe staples.

In a behind-the-scenes video of Mirren and Harrison Ford's emmy magazine cover story shoot focusing on their hit TV show, Yellowstone spinoff series 1923, the Academy Award-winning actress revealed what she's most grateful for in the modern world.

"What have we got now that we didn't have in 1923?" she pondered while sitting next to her co-star. "Oh you know what I'm very appreciative of? Spanx," she said as Ford laughed heartily.

"And I appreciate your loaning them to me on the occasional basis," he teased.

Elisabeth Caren

The dynamic duo of acting — "It was like watching two heavyweight champions circle each other in the ring," Taylor Sheridan, creator of 1923, told emmy in the cover story — were hands on when figuring out costumes for the show.

Mirren wanted her character's wardrobe to be simple: "One posh outfit for going into town and [a pair of] day dresses at home."

Elisabeth Caren

"When someone wears something completely different in every scene, that annoys me," she said. "I like to see things repeated, because it's more like real life."

Ford also got involved, literally throwing his own hat in the ring when the costume designer was deciding what hat his character should wear.

"That's the one he chose," Ford said of Sheridan. "He didn't know it was my hat."

Mirren immediately clarified for Ford: "It wasn't the hat, you realize. It was you in the hat. Because you loved that hat, when you put it on, then you went, 'This is my hat.' Do you know what I mean?" she asked?

"I do know what you mean," Ford said. "And thank God he didn't know it was my hat, because he would have said, 'No,'" he added cheekily.

Read Ford and Mirren's cover story when emmy magazine comes out May 4.