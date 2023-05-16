Helen Mirren Channels Her Inner Fairy Godmother — and Rocks Blue and Purple Hair! — at Cannes Film Festival

Dame Helen Mirren made quite the colorful entrance at the Cannes International Film Festival on Tuesday.

The Queen actress, 77, arrived at the film festival's opening ceremony in full fairy tale regalia including a floor-length periwinkle gown with a deep plunging neckline and a jaw dropping hairstyle.

Mirren's gorgeous long-sleeve, form-fitting dress featured folds around the waistline and an elaborate bustle in the back. She paired silver Sole Bliss sandals with a black fan with #WorthIt written on it (a nod to her partnership with L'Oréal Paris) with her gown.

Mirren's jewelry was understated but lovely, including a chunky silver link necklace with pendant and drop earrings. The Calendar Girls actress also rocked periwinkle nails to match her dress.

But what grabbed everyone's attention on the festival's infamous red carpet was the actress' spectacular hair!

Mirren's naturally gray hair was colored a gorgeous blue-purple ombré and piled high on her head in a messy updo. Pieces of gray, blue and purple hair shined brightly as she posed on the carpet, occasionally demurely using her fan to stay cool.

Helen Mirren. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

The award-winning actress went dramatic with her makeup, wearing a bright pink lip and heavily lined eyes.

Mirren hasn't been shy about her love of changing up her hair color. In 2019, she told PEOPLE that embracing her natural hair color has allowed her to have fun experimenting with fun temporary wash-out hues too, like when she went pink at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

"I was watching an episode of America's Next Top Model and there was this little English girl on it. She had bright pink hair and she looked so great. Normally, she had sort of whitey-blonde [hair], like me," Mirren said.

Helen Mirren. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

"She went pink one week and then the next week she wasn't pink and the next week she was pink again," she said. "So I realized it was something you could come and go with really easily. So I thought, 'Well, I'll do pink for the night.'"

"And of course, you've got these great dyes now. You can wash them in, wash them out. So the great thing about this color is it's a great base for going pink or green or blue," Mirren added.

Last year, Mirren danced her way down the Cannes International Film Festival red carpet in show-stopping style.

The actress attended the screening of Mother and Son (Un Petit Frere) wearing a fabulous metallic gown decorated with sequins and metallic tinsel as well as a pair of statement diamond drop Chopard earrings and black pumps.

While Mirren's mirror ball gown glittered from all angles, her glam makeup and hair moments stole the spotlight.

Mirren transformed her signature short bob into a waist-length style achieved with long platinum extensions, which were styled in a sleek half ponytail. The L'Oréal Paris spokesperson also brought the drama with her bold eye makeup — a smokey cat eye achieved with dark black winged liner, teamed with a pink lip.