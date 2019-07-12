Helen Mirren Admits She Recently Cut Her Hair with Kitchen Scissors: 'I Do Cut My Own Hair'

Helen Mirren isn’t afraid to take her hairstyle into her own hands!

During an appearance on Friday’s episode of British daytime talk show This Morning, the 73-year-old actress shared that she doesn’t always make trips to the hair salon whenever she’s in need of a trim.

‘I do often cut my own hair,” she shared, according to the Daily Mail, admitting that sometimes she ends up asking her glam team to help “clean it up” for her.

“I said to my brilliant hair guy here, Stefan, ‘The cut I have right now, Stefan, is something that I did with the kitchen scissors about a week ago in my kitchen. So you know, maybe you could clean it up a bit for me?’” she added. “So yes, I do cut my own hair.”

Mirren, who has favored short locks for many years now, previously explained that the reason why she cuts her own hair is all about convenience.

“I can’t handle going to the hairdresser every six weeks, so I only go about once a year,” Mirren told Redbook in 2014. “In between, I get out the scissors and do something, usually rather disastrously. Sometimes I’ll even chop my hair the morning of a big red-carpet event.”

During her interview on This Morning, Mirren, who became a L’Oréal ambassador when she was 69, went on to reveal that she has “an issue with the word ‘beauty.’ “

“Sometimes I clean up nice with a lot of help … So I want a new word instead of ‘beautiful,’ ” she explained, before sharing, “I think ‘being’ is a good word.”

Going on to give her best “being tip,” the actress shared that not being too focused on yourself can cause others to see you in another light.

“My being tip is really to be curious and interested in other people and not think too much about yourself. Give your attention to other people and that has a way of making you, if you like, more beautiful in many ways,” she explained.