Helen Mirren Dazzles at Cannes in Sparkling Dress, Edgy Eyeliner and Super-Long Hair Extensions

Dame Helen Mirren danced her way down the Cannes International Film Festival red carpet in show-stopping style.

On Friday, the award winning actress attended the screening of Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere) wearing a fabulous metallic gown decorated with sequins and metallic tinsel as well as a pair of statement diamond drop Chopard earrings and black pumps.

While Mirren's mirror ball gown glittered from all angles, her glam makeup and hair moments stole the spotlight.

Mirren transformed her signature short bob into a waist-length style achieved with long platinum extensions, which were styled in a sleek half ponytail. The L'Oreal Paris spokesperson also brought the drama with her bold eye makeup — a smokey cat eye achieved with dark black winged liner, teamed with a pink lip.

In addition to her festive ensemble, Mirren brought high spirits to the screening with her dance moves as she shimmied and twirled down the red carpet alongside actress and model Andie MacDowell.

The screen icon recently opened up about her relationship with the beauty industry as PEOPLE's 2022 Beautiful Issue cover star.

"Don't get me wrong — I love beauty and I love looking at beautiful things. But I don't like the word beauty [as it's] associated with the beauty industry—makeup and products, skincare and all the rest of it — because I think it excludes the vast majority of us who are not beautiful," she said.

For Mirren, the word "beauty" defines the human experience. "There are incredibly beautiful people in the world, and it's an absolute delight to look at them, male or female. Beautiful people are a wonder to behold," she noted. "But most of us are not beautiful. We have other stuff, which is just as powerful as beauty. And I would like to see us celebrate those things … I love the word swagger because I think swagger means I'm confident in myself, I'm presenting myself to the world, I'm enjoying the world around me. I think what is called the beauty industry should be called the swagger industry. We're giving people swagger."

Despite her outstanding career, the four-time Emmy winner also opened up about the nerves she still experiences when it comes to her projects.

"I get very nervous about the day-to-day process. And meeting and dealing with new people. And not knowing whether I am going to remember my lines or not," she told PEOPLE. "I just get very frightened until I get into the swing of things and then I kind of relax."

And while Mirren was "gobstruck" about covering the issue at 76, she embraces her age whether she's experimenting with her style and strutting down catwalks, taking on new roles or simply "growing up."