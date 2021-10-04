Helen Mirren Walks the L'Oréal Paris Runway in Sky-High Heels, a Sexy Suit and Edgy Eyeliner
Dame Helen Mirren brought her fearless style to the empowering event, which marked the 50th anniversary of the iconic L'Oréal Paris' tagline, "Because you're worth it"
Dame Helen Mirren just made a triumphant return to the L'Oréal Paris runway!
Looking surprisingly edgy in an embellished black suit, platform sandals and bold graphic eyeliner, the actress, 76, debuted products from the beauty brand's Spring/Summer 2022 collection during the L'Oréal Paris fashion show on Sunday.
The empowering event — which starred other brand ambassadors including Camila Cabello, Katherine Langford, Amber Heard — brought attention to the company's Stand Up Against Street Harassment initiative. It also marked the 50th anniversary of L'Oréal Paris' iconic "Because you're worth it" tagline.
The lively show was open to the public and held opposite the Eiffel Tower in Paris' Parvis des Droits de l'Homme square, where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was first adopted in 1948.
Mirren looked fearless on the outdoor runway, despite the rain. "I'm English, I can do this," she told ELLE of the weather.
"I'll be clomping down [the catwalk] like a giant," the Oscar winner added. "I love them, because it's lovely to suddenly be a few inches taller, especially when you're surrounded by all these gazelles."
L'Oréal Paris global brand president Delphine Viguier-Hovasse previously said in a statement: "This year's 'Le Defile' will be a remarkable platform for women's empowerment, conveying a strong message of self-worth and disrupting the conventions of typical runway shows by inviting the public to join the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program."
"Celebrating our feminine and feminist vision, the show will be a rallying cry for all women (and also men) who share these convictions," she continued. "I am proud to unite our global family of inspirational spokespeople in celebration of these values."
Paris Fashion Week concludes on Wednesday, wrapping up the end of Fashion Month.