Heidi Klum's Pregnancy Style

If you ask me, Heidi Klum is just showing off. She’s really rubbing it in. She’s already second trimester preggers with her third child and the only telltale sign is her bump – no pregnancy knees, no jowly cheeks, no flabby arms. At two recent events, she’s dressed in shoulder-baring, empire-waisted dresses and looks exactly as she always does – that is to say gorgeous – only with a belly, and even that looks cute. A few weeks ago she stepped out in skinny jeans that she had custom-made for her by Childish designer Skye Hoppus. Who among us can pull off skinny jeans even when we’re not pregnant? Skye says that, to add insult to injury, Heidi is still wearing a size XS – EVEN IN SKINNY JEANS. “I had no concern about the jeans not being flattering on Heidi,” Skye tells me. “What a body this woman has! I know the cut is not for every pregnant woman’s body, but they were perfect for Heidi.” — Alison Gee