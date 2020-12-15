Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni, 16, Celebrates Her Vogue Cover Model Moment: 'Couldn't Wait to Buy One'

"I'm so proud of you...You ain't no mini-me and I'm happy for you that you can now show who YOU are," Heidi Klum said in a heartfelt Instagram message to her daughter

Heidi Klum’s 16-year-old daughter Leni has a lot to celebrate.

After making her modeling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany’s January/February 2021 issue alongside her famous mom, the German beauty posted an Instagram photo of herself buying a hard copy of the fashion magazine with the caption, “MEIN ERSTES COVER" (which translates to “MY FIRST COVER").

“Couldn’t wait to buy one, or ten...” Leni added.

Klum, 47, left several emojis in the comment section, while celebrity hairstylist Wendy Iles wrote, “😍❤️⭐️ so happy for you.” Celebrity makeup artist Linda Hay said, "So excited for you @leniklum 🥳🎉😘"

Earlier this week, the supermodel-turned-entrepreneur and her daughter both unveiled the cover on social media. In the photo, Klum and Leni pose in colorful matching pantsuits, sans shoes, with their long blonde hair styled straight and windblown.

"So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum ❤," Leni wrote on Instagram alongside the cover shot by photographer Chris Colls.

Image zoom Credit: Chris Colls/Vogue Germany

The television host couldn't contain her excitement, sharing a long, heartfelt message written in German to Leni on Instagram.

"I'm so proud of you. And it's not because you've chosen your own path. I know, that no matter which path you were to go down, you would be your own woman. You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You ain't no mini-me and I'm happy for you that you can now show who YOU are," the supermodel began."

Klum admitted that being her daughter "is not always easy" because Leni "never had the possibility to grow up 'normal.'" But despite that, Klum is so proud of the young woman Leni has become.

"But what is normal? Growing up with three different daddies... And I would say: none of it harmed you. On the contrary: you are a self-possessed young woman, works hard for your goals. And even more important... you are a really cool person, with your heart in the right place."

Klum gave birth to Leni in May 2004, right after her split from Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. In December 2009, Leni was adopted by Klum's now-ex-husband Seal. Klum married Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz in July 2019.