Heidi Klum Says 16-Year-Old Daughter Leni Is Interested in Modeling: 'She's Old Enough Now'

Even though Leni has had plenty of modeling opportunities over the years, Klum said she always turned them down in order to protect her daughter’s privacy — until recently

Heidi Klum’s oldest kid wants to follow in her footsteps!

“She kind of comes [on set] and looks and learns not just what I do but also what all the different people are doing on a TV set. I think it's very interesting to her,” Klum said. “When you're that age you're still trying to figure out who you are, what you want to be and kind of see for the first time what are all these different jobs to make a TV show happen. She does want to do what I do.”

“Who knows, maybe in five years when I'm not hosting the show anymore maybe it's going to be like Germany's Next Top Model by Leni Klum instead of Heidi Klum. Who knows,” the television personality (who’s been hosting the America's Next Top Model spin-off since its inception in 2006) teased. “She's kind of playing with this idea.”

“She's old enough now,” the German beauty shared. “I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she's driving a car now, she's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do.”

Klum fully supports her daughter's interests and passions, but said she doesn't pressure Leni to pursue a career in the fashion industry.

"Obviously, as a mother, [I want my] child to do what she wants to do. The industry is great and I love it and I've been in it for over 20 years but it's also, it's a lot of traveling, it's different," she explained, adding, "You have to be a strong person, especially as a woman you have to be very strong."

During the interview, the former Victoria's Secret Angel also revealed that sometimes Leni, sons Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and daughter Lou, 11, have to keep her in check when it comes to social media.

"I'm definitely more open with my body and I'm an outgoing person. I am from Germany and I am, you know, I don't always tend to wear the most clothes," she joked, "So you know sometimes they will give me a nudge and be like, 'Mom, really?'"