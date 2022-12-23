Heidi Klum Wraps Up the Perfect 'Christmas Present' for Her Husband Tom Kaulitz: Herself

Heidi Klum is celebrating the holiday season with a sense of humor!

While gearing up for the occasion, the model posted a funny clip via her Instagram on Thursday, sharing with her followers what gift she has in store for husband Tom Kaulitz this year.

Set to her own song "Wonderland," the post features a video of Klum, 49, rolling herself in a gift wrap on the floor in front of a Christmas tree while Kaulitz, 33, can be seen walking away in the background.

"Just wrapping my husbands Christmas present 🎁❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁🎁❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁🎁🎁❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁❤️❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁," she wrote in the caption.

Earlier this week, Klum and Kaulitz visited Disneyland. The couple, who were joined by Kaulitz's twin brother and a few friends, rode rides together and shared a tasty churro.

The America's Got Talent judge shared a carousel of images and videos from the day on Instagram, captioning the post, "The Happiest place on earth ! @disneyland ❤️😜🤪🎉🥳❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Klum and Kaulitz tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in Capri, Italy, in August 2019 after the pair legally wed earlier that year in February — just two months after getting engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her husband in a January 2020 interview, the Making the Cut host said she is "a much happier person" with Kaulitz in her life.

"For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life," said Klum. "I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner."

RELATED VIDEO: Heidi Klum Makes Epic Halloween Comeback in Head-Turning Worm Costume Alongside Tom Kaulitz

In an interview with E!'s Daily Pop published in August, the supermodel discussed her marriage with Kaulitz, joking about how the Tokio Hotel musician — who is 17 years her junior — has helped her maintain her youthful glow over the years.

"I suck his young blood, is what I'm doing," she quipped. "Like a vampire."

Reflecting on their romance, she also told the outlet, "It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already."

Added Klum at the time: "I just know him so well. We just gel really well. I just feel like, 'Finally, I found the one.' So far so good. I hope it stays that way."