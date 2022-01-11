The criss-cross look has been worn by everyone from Ciara to Lady Gaga

Heidi Klum Shows Skin in Sexy Cutout Dundas Gown — and It's a Favorite Among Hollywood Stars

Heidi Klum's new "favorite" designer gown leaves little to the imagination.

The Project Runway host, 48, isn't shy when it comes to sporting sexy styles, so it comes as no surprise that her most recent fashion find showed off plenty of skin.

Klum seductively posed in an Instagram video set to Marilyn Monroe's song, "I Wanna Be Loved By You," while modeling a canary yellow long-sleeve Dundas gown with a slit going all the way up her side and merging into an open back. The head-turning backside of the dress was held together only by some strappy lace criss-cross ties.

"This is my new favorite dress @dundasworld @peter_dundas 💛💛💛💛," Klum wrote in second Instagram post.

The skin-baring gown isn't only a favorite of Klum's — plenty of other Hollywood stars have also been seen sporting the sexy design in recent months.

heidi klum/instagram Credit: heidi klum/instagram

Jodie Turner-Smith wore the same bright yellow look as Klum in June 2021 at the red carpet premiere of Zola. While Klum styled her hair down in loose waves, Turner-Smith opened for multiple buns twisted in the shape of a crown plus glimmering gold Gucci jewelry.

Another major celebrity moment came from Andra Day, who debuted the sunny design in a Flaunt Magazine spread back in March 2021.

Ciara wore another version of the dress — this time, in a leopard-print pattern — when she and husband Russell Wilson celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary during a vacation in Venice.

celebs in dundas gowns Credit: CIARA/INSTAGRAM; HAILEY BALDWIN/INSTAGRAM; GETTY

When Lady Gaga was featured in a Hollywood Reporter editorial spread leading up to the theatrical release of House of Gucci, she also wore the lace-up Dundas gown in black.

But it was Hailey Baldwin who made the biggest alteration to the design out of all the stars: dressed in the same black look as Gaga, the model tweaked the piece to transform it into a sexy, butt-baring mini.