Heidi Klum Walks the Red Carpet with Daughter Leni, 17, in Coordinating Glittery Gowns

The mother-daughter duo attended the LUISAVIAROMA for UNICEF Gala in Capri, Italy on Saturday

Leni Klum just made a rare red carpet appearance.

On Saturday, the rising model, 17, arrived at the LUISAVIAROMA for UNICEF Gala in Capri, Italy with mom Heidi Klum and step-dad Tom Kaulitz wearing a high-shine Versace gown, which featured a bustier sweetheart-style neckline and an open back. Leni accessorized with small stud earrings and styled her long blonde hair straight.

"stepped out of my sweats for a day and wore this gorgeous @versace dress ❤️ @unicef" she captioned a behind-the-scenes post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Heidi, 48, sparkled in a one-shoulder belted Elie Saab gown with a side slit and train. Her Tokio Hotel rocker husband, 31, also opted for a head-turning look, arriving in a silver metallic suit and silk black shirt.

The group posed barefoot for photos on a yacht before hitting the red carpet, with the Making the Cut host sharing several stunning snaps on Instagram. "Had the best time @unicef " Heidi captioned one video.

After the event, Heidi posted a photo of her and Leni's dirty feet, seemingly after kicking off their heels to dance the night away.

"Showing we had fun ….without saying we had fun @leniklum🤣😂" the star wrote alongside the cute photo.

"It's a fun thing for her to do," Klum said last month of her daughter's modeling career. "She's not afraid of cameras because she's always come to my sets and my shows. She's quite strong in the sense where she plays with it!"

Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attend the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

"I've been helping her with deals and she has so many things in the pipeline," Klum, who also shares children Henry, 15, Johan, 14 and Lou, 11, with her ex Seal added. "It's really exciting. She's doing the things I was always dreaming to do!"

As far as advice gathered from Klum's own decades in the modeling industry, she has plenty to pass on.