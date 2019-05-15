Heidi Klum and Vera Wang Team Up with Disney to Design Limited-Edition Mickey and Minnie Mouse Ears

Anyone who’s been to the Disney Parks knows how the Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears are a staple — but now the iconic ears are getting revamped!

On Monday, Disney announced their plans to launch a “Disney Parks Designer Collection” of mouse ear headbands, designed by a number of stars and fashion moguls, including Heidi Klum, Vera Wang, Betsey Johnson, and Karlie Kloss.

The exclusive, limited-edition collection will launch on May 24, led with a patriotic design by Harveys.

From there, Disney will continue to reveal the iconic mouse ear headbands each month, which also includes designs by Coach, The Blonds, Cupcakes and Cashmere, Alex and Ani, Loungefly and Star Wars actress Ashley Eckstein.

The collection will even extend into 2020 when Kloss is expected to launch her own set of ears.

The new ears are truly for Disney fans with an eye for fashion, as the designer looks will retail for anywhere between $58 all the way to $600!

Image zoom Harveys ear design Disney Parks

Image zoom Betsey Johnson's ear design Disney Parks

RELATED: Disneyland Is Now Selling Rainbow Sprinkle Donut Minnie Mouse Ears

Varying in design, the ear headbands will speak to each creator’s unique style, from Johnson’s frilly hot pink Minnie ears with a black and white polka-dotted bow to Klum’s bedazzled, silver-sequined Minnie ears.

Coach’s design is more subtle with brown leather ears that are decorated with flower embellishments and a gold stitching.

Image zoom Coach's ear design Disney Parks

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Wang, meanwhile, put a bridal spin on hers and added a large white silk bow and tulle veil (the same fabrics she uses on her acclaimed wedding gowns) with hand sewn crystal and pearl embroidery.

“As a lifelong lover of Disney, and the joy and happiness, not to mention fantasy Disney has inspired in all of us — I am both thrilled and honored to have partnered with them to create the Vera Wang Disney wedding veil with the iconic mouse ears so symbolic of their global brand,” Wang told Disney in the press release.

“To brides and collectors alike, this is a special item to treasure and celebrate!” she added.

Image zoom Vera Wang's ear design Disney Parks

RELATED: Disney Releases New Rainbow Mickey Mouse Ears Ahead of Gay Pride Month — How to Buy Them

For Klum, creating her ears — which will be released this September — felt surreal.

“Bedazzling the most famous ears in the world is like a dream come true for me. I am still pinching myself,” she said in a post on Instagram. “To all Mickey and Minnie fans – I hope you love wearing them as much as I do.”

Image zoom Heidi Klum wearing her ear design Disney Parks

She also added in a separate post on Instagram this week how enjoyable the process was, despite having to narrow her ideas down to just one design.

“I had so much fun designing for the #DisneyParksDesignerCollection. I was so inspired by Mickey and Minnie’s iconic style that I actually had a few designs in mind… it was hard to pick just one! However, I am thrilled that my blinged-out tiara ears will be released in September! Thank you @disney – it is an honor!” she wrote alongside a video of her sketches coming to life.

As if Disney fans didn’t already have enough to be excited about, additional designers are also expected to be announced in the coming months.

Those interested in purchasing the designer collection of mouse ears will have the option of buying them directly at Disneyland Resort in California or Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, as well as online at Disney’s website.