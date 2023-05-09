Heidi Klum Brings Undersea Vibes as She Goes From Bikini to Ethereal 'Little Mermaid' Premiere Look 

Heidi Klum looked like an underwater goddess for her latest red carpet appearance.

The America's Got Talent Judge, 49, stepped out for The Little Mermaid Los Angeles premiere Monday outfitted in an ethereal gown embodying the oceanic vibes of the night.

Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Klum showed up in a Jasmin Erbaş Couture lilac design with a sculptural flower-like bodice and a floor-sweeping train with silver sequins. See-through heels completed the leggy look.

Klum's hair, achieved by pro Lorenza Martin, was styled into beachy waves.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Before arriving at the event, Klum filmed an Instagram reel of how she got glam.

The clip starts off with the supermodel sunbathing in a cherry-printed bikini and stilettos while her style squad perfects her hair and makeup. It then cuts to her frolicking in a backyard to Kali Uchis' "telepatía."

A closer look at her final outfit reveals the glittery butterfly appliqué and wing-like flaps on the back of the dress' train.

"getting ready for @disneylittlemermaid premier," she captioned the video.

Other stars at the film's screening included its cast members — Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy (accompanied by husband Ben Falcone and their oldest daughter, Vivian, 15 ) — as well as Chlöe Bailey, Offset and his daughters Kulture Kiari, 4, and Kalea Marie, 8, and Tia and Tamera Mowry with their daughters.

The movie, out May 26, makes Disney history with Bailey being the first Black Ariel.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet, the singer and actress gave a nod to princesses like Brandy and Anika Noni Rose who "were the blueprint for me to even be able to be here today."

She added, "I hope that [Black girls] know they are worthy and we deserve to be in these spaces. And I hope that they see themselves in me on the screen. I'm just grateful to be here."