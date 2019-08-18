Heidi Klum Poses for Topless Photo as She Shows Off Her Wedding Band After Marrying Tom Kaulitz

Image zoom Heidi Klum Heidi Klum/Instagram

Heidi Klum is blissfully enjoying life as a newlywed.

The supermodel, who recently tied the knot with Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz, shared a topless, black-and-white photo on Instagram Sunday that featured her soaking up the sun aboard a boat.

In the photo, Klum, 49, holds a towel just below her chest with her long blonde hair whipping in the wind and a rainbow crossing over her face.

“All I see is 💦💧WATER,” she captioned the post, including a slew of emojis like a boat, an anchor, a rainbow and a heart.

In another photo, the former America’s Got Talent judge showed off her simple gold wedding band while lounging on the boat.

Klum and Kaulitz, 29, have been enjoying an Italian honeymoon since tying the knot late last month in Capri, Italy.

The mother of four has been posting various photos from their adventures together, including stunning shots of them exploring the waters by jet ski.

The couple celebrated their union with family and friends, including Klum’s kids, aboard the luxury yacht Christina O., which was once owned by Aristotle Onassis, and also hosted the wedding receptions of Princess Grace Kelly to Prince Rainier III and Jacqueline Kennedy to Aristotle Onassis.

Klum chose an off-the-shoulder Valentino gown for the occasion that featured a sweetheart-style neckline with billowing sleeves and a full ball skirt with a lace design covered with floral appliqués.

She also wore gold bracelets and a necklace that appeared to spell out “TOM.”

The wedding was the second for the couple, who legally married earlier this year after obtaining a marriage license in California.

“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person,” Klum told PEOPLE in September. “I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life. He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way.”

Kaulitz popped the question on Dec. 24 with a breakfast-in-bed proposal after asking permission of her daughters Leni, 15, and Lou, 9, and sons Henry, 14, and Johan, 12.

“Tom went to the kids and asked for Heidi’s hand in marriage and they said ‘yes,’” a friend told PEOPLE. “They were so excited and happy for their mom.”