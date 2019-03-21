No Shirt, No Problem! Heidi Klum Goes Topless While Visiting Hong Kong with Fiancé Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum is taking in the sights of Hong Kong in an unconventional way.

The 45-year-old model is currently visiting China with her fiancé Tom Kaulitz, where she has been posting multiple photos of their trip over the last day.

One snapshot series, shared early Thursday morning, began with an image of Klum from the back, gazing out at the urban skyline while wearing only a pair of black underwear.

Subsequent images showed Klum and an also-shirtless Kaulitz, 29, gazing at each other in front of the window. She captioned the photographs, “J✈️E🤪T🌏L🕞A❤️G.”

The couple have already taken in various sites throughout the region since their arrival. Klum’s first post depicted herself and her fiancé posing atop a balcony with Hong Kong’s skyline behind them, and a second snap of Kaulitz’s profile as he took in the view.

Later on Thursday, Klum shared an image of herself marveling at the colorful signs in the Mong Kok shopping district.

A third post showed the former Project Runway host and Kaulitz cozying up together on a boat, where they kicked up their feet to enjoy the views.

Klum’s skin-baring photo-op comes almost a year after she went completely topless for the cover of Maxim‘s May/June 2018 issue.

In other photos for the magazine, she posed in only a black thong, an embroidered jacket and combat boots. In another shot, the model dressed up some more with an open leather jacket, high-rise jeans and long layered necklaces.

But even though Klum clearly wasn’t afraid to bare almost all at age 44, she told Maxim at the time that she still worries about getting older, just like the rest of us.

“I’m in the public eye, and there’s more scrutiny because of that,” she said. “I can look at photos of when I was 24, and of course I am going to look different now at 44 and having had four children — but, again, it’s about being comfortable with yourself and what you see in the mirror. I’m not trying to hold on to the past or searching for a fountain of youth. We are all going to age, so I’m trying to embrace that, but not without a bit of a fight.”