Heidi Klum Wears Gorgeous Strapless Wedding Gown to Marry Tom Kaulitz: See the Photos

The wedding dress Heidi Klum wore to marry husband Tom Kaulitz was straight out of a fairytale.

When the supermodel, 46, walked down the aisle to wed the Tokio Hotel musician, 29, in Capri, Italy, on Saturday, she looked like a true bridal beauty in a strapless white gown complete with flowing long sleeves and an elegant floral design.

Klum wore her hair down, accessorizing her straight locks with a white veil. The model also wore gold bracelets and a necklace that appeared to spell out “TOM.”

Meanwhile, Kaulitz was dressed in a white suit with a light blue shirt and pocket square.

After Klum legally married Kaulitz just two months after getting engaged on Dec. 24, the couple threw a lavish, traditional wedding ceremony on a yacht alongside family and friends, including Kaulitz’s twin brother Bill Kaulitz.

PEOPLE confirmed Klum and Kaulitz got legally married earlier this year after public records show they obtained a confidential marriage certificate in California. TMZ reports they tied the knot in February 2019.

At the time, Klum told Entertainment Tonight that they had a specific date in mind, but she didn’t give away too many details, simply saying the wedding would be “on time” and that preparations were “coming along.”

“We’re two Germans, it will be very organized and on time. Very, very much on time and very organized,” Klum said.

But it seemed a wedding would soon be on the horizon once Kaulitz’s brother shared a gallery of photos from the musician’s recent bachelor party in Las Vegas one day after PEOPLE confirmed his marriage to the supermodel.

“I threw my brother a three day Vegas bachelor party with all his best friends,” Bill, who is also a member of Tokio Hotel, captioned the photos.

“Jets, Helicopters, Dune Buggies, Bachelor Suites, Night Clubs, Paint Ball, Day Pools, Gambling, Top Golf, Limos, No sleep, Too much fun.. how did we fit all that in???” he wrote. “Glad we made it back in one piece 🤪.”

Klum and Kaulitz first sparked dating rumors in March 2018 after they were spotted kissing on set while she was filming America’s Got Talent. They later made their first public appearance as a couple in May 2018 for the Cannes amfAR Gala.

Before popping the question, Kaulitz made sure to get the blessing from Klum’s four children — Helene, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 12, and Lou, 9.

“They went to Mexico before their engagement, around Thanksgiving, and that’s when he started talking to the kids about his plans in secret and it was so hard for them to not tell anyone. They were so excited and happy for their mom,” a friend of Klum shared with PEOPLE.

Once he asked Klum for her hand in marriage with a romantic breakfast in bed proposal, the Project Runway host said “yes” without any hesitation. “She loved his thoughtfulness and that he included the kids,” a friend told PEOPLE of the proposal. “They all surprised her together and she loved how he made the kids feel a part of it.”

“She was totally surprised and said yes right away!” said Klum’s friend.

Prior to Kaulitz, the supermodel was married to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and singer Seal from 2005-14. Kaulitz was married to Ria Sommerfeld from 2015-18.