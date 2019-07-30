Heidi Klum Is ‘Twirling into Tuesday’ with Husband Tom Kaulitz in Sweet Video

Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz are getting some good dance practice in for their upcoming wedding.

On Tuesday, the couple — who got legally married in February but are still planning a bash to celebrate with their friends and family — shared a little dance in a boomerang video Klum posted to her Instagram page.

In the clip, Kaulitz, 29, twirls Klum around as the 46-year-old supermodel poses for the camera.

She looks happy as can be too, smiling while wearing a flowing long-sleeve white dress with lace details, which she paired with matching cowboy boots. Kaulitz, meanwhile, wore black pants, white sneakers, and a mesh black T-shirt.

“Twirling into Tuesday,” Klum captioned the post for her 6.4 million followers, adding a heart emoji.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed that Klum and Kaulitz had been legally married since February. Public records showed that the couple obtained a confidential marriage certificate in California. They tied the knot in February, just two months after Kaulitz proposed to Klum on December 24, 2018, according to TMZ. (Reps for the couple had no comment.)

The pair first sparked relationship rumors in March 2018 after they were spotted kissing on set while she was filming America’s Got Talent. They made their first public appearance as a couple two months later for the Cannes amfAR Gala.

Shortly after, Klum began receiving criticism for dating a man 17 years her junior and spoke out.

“Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself,” Klum told InStyle in July 2018. “My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.”

Image zoom Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Francois Durand/Getty

Image zoom Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kaulitz popped the question last December and even included her four children, daughters Lou, 9, and Leni, 15, and sons Johan, 12, and Henry, 14, in his proposal.

“She loved his thoughtfulness and that he included the kids,” a friend of Klum’s told PEOPLE after the proposal. “They all surprised her together and she loved how he made the kids feel a part of it.”

Since then, Klum has been sharing notes on social media letting her followers know that she’s deep in wedding planning mode. He also shared shots from his 3-day Las Vegas bachelor party.

While Klum’s kept quiet about her exact wedding date, she did tell Entertainment Tonight that the wedding would be “on time” and that preparations were “coming along.”

“You will find out eventually,” she said. “We’re two Germans, it will be very organized and on time. Very, very much on time and very organized.”