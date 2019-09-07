Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Make First Red Carpet Appearance as a Married Couple in N.Y.C.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have made their newlywed debut on the red carpet!

The couple dressed to impress for their night out at the Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates “ICONS by Carine Roitfeld” event on Friday at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The former America’s Got Talent judge, 46, stepped out in an orange turtleneck floor-length gown, which showed off her toned legs with a high slit. She paired the look with a red lip, peep-toe red shoes and a small matching clutch.

Her husband, 29, dressed in head-to-toe black, wearing a black bomber jacket over a black shirt with matching pants and shoes.

On Aug. 3, Klum married Kaulitz on a yacht in Capri, Italy, in front of close friends and family, including Kaulitz’s twin brother and fellow Tokio Hotel musician, Bill Kaulitz.

Klum walked down the aisle looking like a true bridal beauty in an off-the-shoulder design with a sweetheart-style neckline, billowing sleeves and full ball skirt by Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.

She wore her hair down, accessorizing her straight locks with a white veil. The model also wore gold bracelets and a necklace that appeared to spell out “TOM.”

Two weeks after getting married, Klum revealed Valentino created her custom gown in an Instagram video she started by speaking in German saying, “I am here in Paris to try on my wedding dress for the second time. Designed by Valentino for me.”

She explains that she wanted a “proper princess dress” for her wedding and the final design was “just right.”

PEOPLE confirmed Klum and Kaulitz got legally married earlier this year, just two months after getting engaged on Dec. 24. Public records show the couple obtained a confidential marriage certificate in California.