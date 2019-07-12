Whirlwind Romance! See Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's Relationship Timeline

The America’s Got Talent judge (mom to daughters Lou, 10, and Leni, 15, and sons Johan, 12, and Henry, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband, Seal) opened up to InStyle about dating a younger man.

“Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself,” Klum told the outlet. “My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.”

The German supermodel added, “I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”