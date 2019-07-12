Whirlwind Romance! See Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's Relationship Timeline

March 2018
The supermodel, 46, and the Tokio Hotel guitarist, 29, first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted kissing on set while she was filming America’s Got Talent.
May 2018
The pair made it red carpet official at the Cannes amfAR Gala a few months later. Klum looked stunning in a white beaded, plunging Zuhair Murad gown, while her man rocked an all-black suit and a silver chain necklace. Inside the event — which marked their first public appearance as a couple — Klum and Kaulitz were seen sharing a kiss. They were all smiles as they leaned into each other, with the model wrapping her arm around Kaultiz’s neck. Klum later posted about the night on Instagram, simply captioning a sweet black-and-white photo with a heart emoji.
July 2018
The America’s Got Talent judge (mom to daughters Lou, 10, and Leni, 15, and sons Johan, 12, and Henry, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband, Seal) opened up to InStyle about dating a younger man.
“Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself,” Klum told the outlet. “My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.”
The German supermodel added, “I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”
September 2018
Klum called her rocker boyfriend “absolutely wonderful” at the America’s Got Talent semi-finals live show screening — just days after admitting she ignored Drake’s text message flirtations!
“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”
October 2018
Kaulitz not only attended Klum’s famous Halloween costume party, he went all out for it! The duo walked the red carpet disguised as everyone’s favorite ogres, Shrek and Fiona.
Klum went barefoot in a spot-on green dress with gold embroidery, a tiara and Fiona’s signature red hair. Kaulitz was the spitting image of his cartoon inspiration in a baggy shirt, sporting a bald head and tights. Both Klum and Kaulitz accessorized their looks with protruding ogre ears.
December 2018
The Tokio Hotel musician put a ring on it! He popped the question on Dec. 24, 2018, three months after she shut down engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her left finger at the Emmy Awards.
The former Project Runway host announced the happy news on Instagram and Twitter. “I SAID YES,” she captioned a black-and-white portrait of herself and Kaulitz as she showed off her new engagement ring.
At the time, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Klum is “so in love.”
January 2019
The newly engaged couple posed for photos and a little bit of PDA on the 2019 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. Klum showed off her new bling, wearing a long black gown with floral details and a corset top. Kaulitz kept his look classic in a black tuxedo.
March 2019
The model visited her then (secret!) husband in Hong Kong and posted multiple photos of the trip on Instagram — one of which was a skin-baring image of Klum from the back wearing only a pair of black underwear.
The duo took advantage of all that the city has to offer, including a stunning skyline and the colorful signs in the Mong Kok shopping district.
May 2019
A few months later, Klum and Kaulitz took another vacation, this time, to their home country of Germany. The couple (and her children) visited Checkpoint Charlie and the Brandenburger Gate before watching Tokio Hotel take the stage in Berlin.
July 2019
The couple celebrated Carine Roitfeld’s “7 Lovers” perfume at The Peninsula Hotel in Paris. Just days later, PEOPLE confirmed that the supermodel and guitarist have been secretly married for months. Public records show they obtained a confidential marriage certificate in California in February 2019.
TMZ reported they tied the knot in February, just two months after Kaulitz proposed to Klum in December 2018. Reps for the couple had no comment.