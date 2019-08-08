Hot off their second wedding, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz’s are continuing to have the best summer ever as they travel around Italy.

Days after Klum, 46, and Kaulitz, 29, threw an epic bash for friends and family as they tied the knot onboard the luxury yacht, Christina O. in Capri, the newlyweds are giving fans an inside look at their romantic post-wedding celebrations in Europe.

The supermodel and TV host posted a series of photos as she and the Tokio Hotel musician explored the waters of Capri on a jet ski. While Kaulitz drove the jet ski around the ocean, Klum sat in the back wrapping her arms around her husband’s waist.

Image zoom Heidi Klum/ Instagram

“Italy 🇮🇹 ❤️,” Klum captioned the stunning shots.

Image zoom Heidi Klum/ Instagram

Image zoom Heidi Klum/ Instagram

The pair also enjoyed a post-wedding party with their friends at La Fontelina restaurant earlier in the week.

RELATED PHOTOS: Enormous Celebrity Engagement Rings

Maintaining her bridal theme, Klum wore two all-white looks during the Sunday celebration, including a white halter top dress, which featured a romantic eyelet floral pattern, to the restaurant bash where she raised a celebratory glass with friends and shared some smooches with her husband. The supermodel was also spotted wearing a plunging white swimsuit as she enjoyed a dip in the water.

Image zoom Heidi Klum/ Instagram

Although Klum and Kaulitz legally got married in February, the couple said “I do” again in a lavish star-studded wedding on Saturday.

During the ceremony, Klum was spotted on a yacht wearing a strapless gown and white veil, while Kaulitz wore an off-white suit and blue dress shirt. The storied vessel that the couple got married on was once owned by Aristotle Onassis, and also hosted the wedding receptions of Princess Grace Kelly to Prince Rainier III and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis to Aristotle.

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Klum’s parents Erna and Gunther were in attendance as well as her children, daughters Leni, 15, and Lou, 9, and sons Henry, 14, Johan, 12. Kaulitz’s twin brother, Bill Kaulitz, who is also in the band Tokio Hotel, was there to celebrate the couple and helped throw Tom an epic Las Vegas bachelor party prior to his big day.

The couple got engaged on December 24, 2018, when Kaulitz popped the question to Klum in a breakfast-in-bed proposal, which also included her kids.

“So Tom and the kids together worked on making a breakfast tray for Heidi that had coffee, flowers, and a ring box,” a friend of Klum told PEOPLE. “It was important for Tom to have the kids included in the whole thing, so they all brought the tray up to Heidi’s room and surprised her with breakfast in bed and then he proposed.”

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty

Klum and Kaulitz were first linked in March 2018 after they were spotted kissing on set while she was filming America’s Got Talent. They then made it red carpet official at the Cannes amfAR Gala in May 2018.