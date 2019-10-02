Heidi Klum Reveals Her Halloween Couples' Costume with Tom Kaulitz ‘Will Take 10 Hours’ to Put On

Heidi Klum’s Halloween costumes are always a work of art, and this year the supermodel is again going above and beyond for the 20th anniversary of her annual party.

“I’m gonna have a hard time walking, and it’ll take a really long time,” she told PEOPLE exclusively at Disneyland on Saturday while attending the launch of her Disney Parks Designer Collection headband. “It will be a couples‘ costume!”

Last year, the America’s Got Talent: Champions judge — who says her costume this year will take “10 hours” to put on — dressed up as Shrek and Fiona with her now-husband Tom Kaulitz.

“His is gonna be easier [than mine this year] because last year I felt so bad for him,” she says. “He had never done this before, and it was harder for him than for me because he had the big belly and the face. I’m used to it, but he was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna die! It’s so hot!'”

Image zoom Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum TheStewartofNY/WireImage

Still, the Tokio Hotel singer, 30, took it all in stride.

“He loved it,” says Klum, 46. “He’s just as nuts as me, but I had to come up with something a little easier for him to wear this time around.”

On Halloween, the star will also be giving her fans the chance to see her get ready for the big night for the first time. “I will do a live performance on that day on 34th Street in New York at the Amazon store where I will be in the window all day,” she says. “People walking by can see, shop, have lunch and come back, and I’ll still be sitting there in that window getting ready.”

Image zoom Heidi Klum Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

Klum’s Minnie Mouse headband — now available for purchase at Disneyland and Walt Disney World — features 150 Swarovski crystals and weighs half a pound.

“I love doing all of these things. I love fantasy and I love dressing up and having a little fun with accessories,” she says about her creative side. “There need to be people who make magical things, and I want to be that person who spreads joy and comes up with beautiful things for people to wear!”