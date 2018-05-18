Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Make First Public Appearance Together at Cannes amfAR Gala

Heidi Klum and Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz just made their official red carpet debut.

On Thursday, the America’s Got Talent judge, 44, and the 28-year-old musician stepped out for the Cannes amfAR Gala, marking their first public appearance together.

In a series of photos taken at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France, Klum kept close to Kaulitz even stealing a kiss from him at one point.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Kaulitz, who was dressed in an all-black suit, wrapped his arm around Klum, who looked stunning in a white beaded, plunging Zuhair Murad gown.

During the star-studded soirée (where guests drank Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque Champagne and Absolut Elyx signature cocktails), the pair held hands as they happily posed for photos with the gorgeous scenery of Cap d’Antibes serving as their picture-perfect backdrop.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Gisela Schober/Getty

Meanwhile, inside the venue, Klum and Kaulitz were seen sharing a kiss. The two was all smiles as they leaned into each other, with the model wrapping her arm around Kaultiz’s neck.

Klum also posted about the night out on her own social media account.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

In the black-and-white photo, the mom of four, is seen smiling as she holds onto Kaultiz, who is giving her a sweet kiss on the head.

“❤,” Klum simply captioned the Instagram picture.

Six months after calling it quits with boyfriend Vito Schnabel, Klum was spotted kissing Kaulitz in March while she was filming America’s Got Talent, in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

Klum, who dated Schnabel, 31, for three years told PEOPLE in September 2017 about the break-up: “I believe that it is important to take time to pause and reflect.”

A source also previously told PEOPLE that the exes were “taking time apart.”

“Things have been difficult recently, they live on opposite coasts,” the source said at the time, adding that it was also “the start of a school year and Heidi has to concentrate on the kids.”

The former couple was first romantically linked two years after Klum separated from husband Seal, with whom she has three children, Henry, 12, Johan, 11, and daughter Lou, 8. She is also mom to daughter Leni, 14. (Seal and Klum’s divorce was finalized in 2015.)