Before Heidi Klum‘s fiancé Tom Kaulitz proposed on Christmas Eve, he asked four very important people in her life for her hand in marriage.

Ahead of popping the question to the America’s Got Talent judge on Dec. 24, Kaulitz got the blessing from Klum’s children: daughters Lou, 9, and Leni, 14, and sons Johan, 12, and Henry, 13.

“They went to Mexico before their engagement, around Thanksgiving, and that’s when he started talking to the kids about his plans in secret and it was so hard for them to not tell anyone. They were so excited and happy for their mom,” a friend of Klum tells PEOPLE.

One month later, on Christmas Eve morning, “Tom went to the kids and asked for Heidi’s hand in marriage and they said ‘yes,’ ” the friend shares.

“So Tom and the kids together worked on making a breakfast tray for Heidi that had coffee, flowers, and a ring box,” says the friend. “It was important for Tom to have the kids included in the whole thing, so they all brought the tray up to Heidi’s room and surprised her with breakfast in bed and then he proposed.”

The breakfast-in-bed proposal couldn’t have been any more perfect for the supermodel.

“She loved his thoughtfulness and that he included the kids,” the friend says. “They all surprised her together and she loved how he made the kids feel a part of it.”

And without hesitation, the former Project Runway host, 45, of course said “yes” to spending forever with 29-year-old Kaulitz.

“She was totally surprised and said yes right away!” says Klum’s friend.

Sharing her excitement with fans, Klum announced her engagement on Instagram and Twitter. “I SAID YES,” Klum captioned a black-and-white portrait of her and Kaulitz as she showed off her new engagement ring.

Klum and the Tokio Hotel musician first sparked dating rumors back in March after they were spotted kissing on set while she was filming America’s Got Talent. They made their first public appearance as a couple in May for the Cannes amfAR Gala.

Nearly two weeks after he asked her to be his bride, Kaulitz and Klum walked the 2019 Golden Globe Awards red carpet, where they couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they stopped and posed for photos. She showed off her new bling while wearing a long black gown with floral details and a corset top, while Kaulitz kept his look classic in a black tuxedo.

“They went to the Globes together and they are so happy together,” shares the friend.

“She’s loving being in love,” says the friend, “and she’s enjoying her engagement.”