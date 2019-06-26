Image zoom Making The Cut Hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn on the runway in Paris, France. Jessica Forde

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are officially back! And they’re outfits are totally in.

The duo made their big return on June 25 in Paris, France, where they filmed an epic runway show challenge for their new reality design series Making the Cut.

The Amazon Prime show is set to premiere in 2020, and will bring together 12 entrepreneurs and designers as they compete to become the next global fashion icon.

Klum and Gunn are no strangers to working together ⁠— they co-hosted Project Runway for 16 seasons!⁠ — and on their new series viewers will be able to immediately shop the contestants’ designs on Amazon. The winner of the show will also receive one million dollars to invest in their brand.

Image zoom Judges and guest judges from left to right, Carine Roitfeld, Joseph Altuzarra, Nicole Richie and Naomi Campbell star on Amazon's new fashion series Making The Cut. Jessica Forde

Famous names including Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Carine Roitfeld and CFDA award winner Joseph Altuzarra served as the series’ first guest judges, while Klum and Gunn promise more talent in the coming episodes.

Last September, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn announced that after 16 seasons, the dynamic duo would be leaving their hit-reality series Project Runway and launching their next stylish adventure – a new reality fashion series with Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Project Runway was renewed for a 17th season, which just commenced on Bravo, naming Sebastian Grey the winner.

Project Runway aired on Bravo from 2004-08 and then ran on Lifetime.

Klum told PEOPLE the switch from Lifetime back to Bravo was one of the reasons of her departure.

“I felt it was time to leave,” Klum told PEOPLE in October. “The show got moved from Lifetime, and I loved them. These people have worked super hard for many years. I thought with the network switch, I thought maybe it is time, maybe it is a sign to move on and let Project Runway walk by itself.”

Plus, she said that both she and Gunn, who have been on the show since 2004, felt it was time to move on.

“We’re like husband and wife,” Klum told PEOPLE at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. “This was our baby. Our baby is 16 years old now. Our baby can walk and it’s going to walk by itself. And we love our baby — we love our baby and we wish our baby good luck. But now we’re ready to pop out a new one.”

In a statement at the time of their departure Gunn said, “I am grateful to Project Runway for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me! I am so proud to have been a part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before. Most importantly, I am indebted to our incredible fans, they are the heart and soul of what we do, and continue to inspire us to raise the bar in this arena. I’m excited for them to see what’s next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great ‘fashion’ adventure.”