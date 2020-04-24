Tim Gunn Drops a Bombshell in the Season Finale of Amazon’s Fashion Show

Image zoom Amazon Prime Video

We have some bittersweet news for Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum fans!

The iconic duo is back for the final two episodes of Amazon Prime Video’s Making the Cut, which drops this Friday. Gunn and Klum return to New York City with judges Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Joseph Altuzzara, and Chiara Ferragni to see the designers launch a pop-up shop, pitch a business plan to the president of Amazon Fashion, and then premiere their collections at a final fashion show.

“This is your biggest assignment yet,” Klum says to the designers. “We’re like proud parents.”

“We are proud parents,” Gunn chimes in.

In the season finale, which premieres exclusively on Prime Video this Friday, Gunn advises the final three designers — Sander Bos, Jonny Cota, and Esther Perbandt — as they prepare for the last few challenges. Only one will win it all and get the chance to sell their collection on Amazon as well as a mentorship from the global retailer and a $1 million prize.

Before presenting their pop-up stores to the public and panel of judges, Gunn reveals that one contestant will be sent home immediately after. “It’s very difficult for me to say,” Gunn addresses the remaining competitors. “There’s going to be an elimination — only two of you will have a final fashion show.”

While we’re anticipating major drama among the designers, fans will also love catching one more glimpse of Gunn and Klum’s real-life friendship. If their globetrotting adventures involving sake shots in Tokyo and Gunn trying on streetwear for the first time are any indication, we’re in for a treat.

Find out who wins it all in the finale tomorrow, April 24.

