Heidi Klum Taps into Her Flower Power with Throwback Overall Ensemble
Heidi Klum is bringing overalls back — with a high-fashion twist!
The 48-year-old model and television host was recently photographed in shoulder-to-ankle denim that featured an eclectic print of suns, moons, smiley faces and sunflowers.
She paired the ensemble with a lacey white crop top unbuttoned all the way down to her midriff, plus white stiletto-heeled strappy sandals, mod sunglasses and a white shoulder bag.
Klum was photographed Thursday walking into her gig as one of the judges of America's Got Talent, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Season 17 of America's Got Talent is officially underway, with Terry Crews returning as host, and is set to premiere in late May.
PEOPLE recently shared the first look at the judging panel — which also includes Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara — kicking off production on the new season back in Pasadena, California.
"I could not be any more excited to be back behind the desk with my AGT family! There is no better feeling than discovering new talent and watching people reach for their dreams," Klum told PEOPLE.
Klum was also recently tapped to be a part of SKIMS latest empowering — and super-sexy — campaign.
Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel have teamed up with Kim Kardashian's booming solutionwear brand, modeling pieces from the label's best-selling "Fits Everybody" collection for the new Icons campaign that dropped April 4.
"Every woman is an icon. I see icons reflected in the women around me: my daughters, mom, and sisters," Kardashian tells PEOPLE exclusively.
"The women I work with each day are iconic, and so are the women I worked with for this campaign — Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice. The list goes on!"