Heidi Klum Gets Cheeky in a Thong Bikini as She Works on Her Tan – and Wedding To-Do List!

Heidi Klum isn’t too shy to show some skin on social media.

When the supermodel, 46, needed some Vitamin D, she sun bathed in her backyard topless wearing only a tiny black thong bikini bottom. And she documented the occasion by snapping a selfie of her bronzed backside and shared the sultry shot on her Instagram.

“WORKING ON TAN AND WEDDING/TO DO LIST 🤗❤️🌞👙,” Klum said as she also showed a stack of wedding planning papers next to her towel.

While Klum’s kept quiet about her exact wedding date after confirming she and Tom Kaulitz got legally married in February, she did tell Entertainment Tonight that the wedding would be “on time” and that preparations were “coming along.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Every Can’t-Miss Celebrity Sighting at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

“But you will find out eventually,” she added. “We’re two Germans, it will be very organized and on time. Very, very much on time and very organized.”

Image zoom Francois Durand/Getty

PEOPLE recently confirmed that Klum and Kaulitz had been legally married since February. Public records show that the couple obtained a confidential marriage certificate in California. They tied the knot in February, just two months after Kaulitz proposed to Klum on December 24, 2018, according to TMZ. (Reps for the couple had no comment.)

The pair first sparked relationship rumors in March 2018 after they were spotted kissing on set while she was filming America’s Got Talent. They made their first public appearance as a couple two months later for the Cannes amfAR Gala.

Shortly after, Klum began receiving criticism for dating a man 17 years her junior and spoke out on the situation.

“Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself,” Klum told InStyle in July 2018. “My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.”

Kaulitz popped the question in December 2018, and even included her four children, daughters Lou, 9, and Leni, 15, and sons Johan, 12, and Henry, 14, in his proposal.

Image zoom Heidi Klum/Twitter

“She loved his thoughtfulness and that he included the kids,” a friend of Klum’s told PEOPLE after the December proposal. “They all surprised her together and she loved how he made the kids feel a part of it.”