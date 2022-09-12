Heidi Klum Teases Upcoming Halloween Costume: 'I Don't Think I've Ever Felt As Claustrophobic'

The "Queen of Halloween" is not playing around this year!

While chatting with PEOPLE on the red carpet at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards on Saturday night, Heidi Klum dropped a few hints about what we can expect from her upcoming Halloween costume — and let's just say, she's even giving herself a fright with this year's look.

"I don't think I've ever felt as claustrophobic as I will feel that night," Klum, 49, tells PEOPLE exclusively from the Rainbow Room in New York City. "I have a thing about feeling claustrophobic," she admits.

The Making the Cut star adds of her costume concern, "Especially if I have too much stuck on me and can't take it off," Klum says ahead of the big bash, "So I'll have to really breeze through it."

The model went on to compare this year's getup to a costume she donned in 2015, where she famously dressed as the iconic cartoon bombshell from 1988's Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

"For Jessica Rabbit, I had so many [prosthetics] on," Klum says while jokingly adds, "For being the old me." She continues, "I've never had as many prosthetics on like I will have this time."

Despite her near-identical recreation of Roger's human toon wife, Klum made clear that the prosthetics used in this year's look pale in comparison to costumes of the past. She emphasized that come party time, she has to be one-hundred percent committed.

"When you have it on, you can't be like, 'Oh, it's a wig and take it off,'" she explains. "Can't take anything off. It's glued on."

Klum first teased her upcoming plans for the spooky season in June with an Instagram video giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her preparation process (four months early)!

The black-and-white video showed the model sitting still in a chair while a man appears to scan her body. She also squeezed in some ballerina-like moves at the end of the video, while "This is Halloween" — from the classic hit from The Nightmare Before Christmas — played in the background.

Since starting her annual Halloween party in 2001 — for which she dressed up as a Lady Godiva —the America's Got Talent judge has curated a catalog of show-stopping costumes over the years.

From her realistic 2011 Cadaver look to her 2018 Princess Fiona ensemble, Klum always brings her Halloween costume A-game to the festivities.

Klum's famous friends have also joined in on the fun with previous guests including Drew Barrymore, Lupita Nyong'o, Owen Wilson, Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton and many more.