Heidi Klum Teases Upcoming Halloween Costume: 'I Don't Think I've Ever Felt As Claustrophobic'

"I've never had as many prosthetics on like I will have this time," Klum reveals to PEOPLE ahead of her highly-anticipated 2022 Halloween costume reveal

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach.   Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.   While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 12, 2022 12:26 PM
heidi klum
Photo: Mark Sagliocco/Getty

The "Queen of Halloween" is not playing around this year!

While chatting with PEOPLE on the red carpet at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards on Saturday night, Heidi Klum dropped a few hints about what we can expect from her upcoming Halloween costume — and let's just say, she's even giving herself a fright with this year's look.

"I don't think I've ever felt as claustrophobic as I will feel that night," Klum, 49, tells PEOPLE exclusively from the Rainbow Room in New York City. "I have a thing about feeling claustrophobic," she admits.

The Making the Cut star adds of her costume concern, "Especially if I have too much stuck on me and can't take it off," Klum says ahead of the big bash, "So I'll have to really breeze through it."

The model went on to compare this year's getup to a costume she donned in 2015, where she famously dressed as the iconic cartoon bombshell from 1988's Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Heidi Klum Halloween Party - Arrivals
Andrew Toth/WireImage

"For Jessica Rabbit, I had so many [prosthetics] on," Klum says while jokingly adds, "For being the old me." She continues, "I've never had as many prosthetics on like I will have this time."

Despite her near-identical recreation of Roger's human toon wife, Klum made clear that the prosthetics used in this year's look pale in comparison to costumes of the past. She emphasized that come party time, she has to be one-hundred percent committed.

"When you have it on, you can't be like, 'Oh, it's a wig and take it off,'" she explains. "Can't take anything off. It's glued on."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Heidi Klum Halloween costumes
Getty (4)

Klum first teased her upcoming plans for the spooky season in June with an Instagram video giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her preparation process (four months early)!

The black-and-white video showed the model sitting still in a chair while a man appears to scan her body. She also squeezed in some ballerina-like moves at the end of the video, while "This is Halloween" — from the classic hit from The Nightmare Before Christmas — played in the background.

heidi-klum-2000x1333
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Since starting her annual Halloween party in 2001 — for which she dressed up as a Lady Godiva —the America's Got Talent judge has curated a catalog of show-stopping costumes over the years.

From her realistic 2011 Cadaver look to her 2018 Princess Fiona ensemble, Klum always brings her Halloween costume A-game to the festivities.

Klum's famous friends have also joined in on the fun with previous guests including Drew Barrymore, Lupita Nyong'o, Owen Wilson, Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton and many more.

Related Articles
Heidi Klum Prepares Her Halloween Four Months Early: ‘And so it begins’
Heidi Klum Prepares for Her Halloween Costume Four Months Early: 'And So It Begins'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Dixie D'Amelio attends Harper's BAZAAR and Bloomingdale's Fête Celebrating Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's 59th Street Store on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Dixie D'Amelio Debuts Buzzed Head on Red Carpet: 'I Just Want to Restart'
Heidi Klum/Instagram
Heidi Klum Says She Panics When Leni Doesn't Answer Phone at College: 'Worrying Is Already Starting'
Jimmy Fallon, kiki palmer, heidi klum
Heidi Klum Proves She's Still the Halloween Queen in Intense Game of 'Password' Against Jimmy Fallon
Heidi Klum Family
Heidi Klum's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31:Heidi Klum, attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Moonfall" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 31, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Heidi Klum Dares to Bare Her Backside in Cheeky Bikini Bottom as She Poses Topless
Heidi Montag Pratt Shares Elation for Baby No. 2: 'I'm Excited to Be Able to Go Back'
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off 'Life Changing' Home Organization Makeover Ahead of Baby #2
Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman
Lupita Nyong'o Says It Was 'Therapeutic' Making 'Black Panther 2' While Grieving Chadwick Boseman
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Reveals Impressive Hidden Talent to Manage Sweat
Heidi Montag Pratt Shares Elation for Baby No. 2: 'I'm Excited to Be Able to Go Back'
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shares Elation for Baby No. 2: 'I'm Excited to Be Able to Go Back'
Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn
Heidi Klum Calls 18-Year Friendship with Tim Gunn 'the Longest Marriage I've Ever Been in'
Heidi Klum - Halloween Short
Heidi Klum Releases Gory Halloween Horror Film Sequel Featuring Her Kids: 'Quite Nasty to Film'
America's Got Talent - Season 17
Heidi Klum Says Her 'Heart Was Melted' by Her 'AGT' Golden Buzzer Act Who Lost Her Mom to Cancer
Luisaviaroma For Unicef Gala Photocall In Capri
Leni Klum Brings Her Style A-Game to Glamorous Weekend in Italy — and Mom Heidi Approves!
Drew Barrymore Does Her Own Makeup for Dolce & Gabbana Show in Hilarious ‘Get Ready with Me’ Video – Watch the Clip https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf2bQrzgMzK/
Watch Drew Barrymore 'Go Big on Contour' as She Does Her Own Makeup for Dolce & Gabbana Show
Barack Obama (C) speaks at an event at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow on November 8, 2021, during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference. - The COP26 climate talks resuming Monday have so far unfolded on parallel planes, with high-level announcements stage-managed by host country Britain during week one riding roughshod over a laborious UN process built on consensus among nearly 200 countries.
Barack Obama Reveals His 2022 Summer Playlist: Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Dr. John and More