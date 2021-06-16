Heidi Klum Taught Howie Mandel How to Walk in High Heels - See His Runway Strut

Heidi Klum's shoes are made for modeling - and that's exactly what Howie Mandel did in them.

In between filming for the 16th season of America's Got Talent, Klum, 48, had some fun backstage teaching Mandel, 65, how to strut his stuff down an imaginary catwalk while wearing the supermodel's own thigh-high stiletto boots.

"No you gotta go on the beat. Walk, walk, walk walk. When you're halfway, turn, turn!" Klum coached Mandel as she snapped her fingers to keep the comedian on beat. "Come, come. And now give me a sexy pose! Sexy, sexy, do it like how I did it. Perfect."

After Mandel posted the hilarious clip on Instagram "learning from the best," Ellen DeGeneres asked Klum about the comedian's high heel skills during her recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

"We always goof around. There's so much time always in between [filming]. Or we go on a dinner break and they set up the stage again," Klum explained when DeGeneres asked what inspired Mandel to start modeling the star's footwear.

Klum continued: "He's always making fun of me, like how hard can it be? And I'm like, really? Let's see. And I have a foot [size] 11 so he, sure enough, fit in my shoes. That's the outcome. He's always up for anything. Honestly, I love him so much."

The model also opened up about what it's been like to be back on the AGT set with the whole crew of judges (including Simon Cowell, who grappled with a back injury last year) and a live audience. "It is amazing. Finally Simon is back because last year we had to do it without him. He was so jealous," Klum said.

Mandel recently told PEOPLE that a key component to returning to AGT is the live audience, which was scrapped last March due to the onset of the pandemic.

"It was wonderful - it's like you've been lost forever, and now you feel like, 'I'm home,'" Mandel said of taping auditions in Pasadena, California, with a limited audience. "Just to hear a reaction behind you, just to hear anybody be behind you and, kind of, affirm that what you just heard or what you just saw or how you just judged - they're either in agreement with [you], or they're totally opposed to what you just said."