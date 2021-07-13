Heidi Klum Says It's 'Good' That Victoria's Secret Is Rebranding: 'About Time'

Victoria's Secret announced last month that it has rebranded by launching two new initiatives: The VS Collective and The Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancers

Heidi Klum is the latest Victoria's Secret icon to applaud the company's recent rebranding decision.

One month after Tyra Banks praised the new era of the lingerie brand and celebrated its new "badass ROLE models," Klum said it's "about time" for major changes within the fashion industry during an interview with Australian talk show, The Project.

"As a model, you go there, you're happy you have a job…you do what you're told," the Making The Cut host — who was a fixture on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway for over a decade — explained. "But finally, looking at this now, I'm like, 'About time. Good.' Because, you know, things do need to change. They have been changing but it's been taking too long."

Victoria's Secret announced last month that it has rebranded by launching two new initiatives: The VS Collective and The Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancers.

The lingerie retailer's VS Collective includes actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, United States Women's National Soccer Team player Megan Rapinoe, South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, Los Angeles journalist and photographer Amanda de Cadenet, Chinese skier and women's sports advocate Eileen Gu, British model and activist Paloma Elsesser and Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio who became Victoria Secret's first transgender model in 2019.

The VS Collective promises to work with their new brand ambassadors to "create new associate programs, revolutionary product collections, compelling and inspiring content, and rally support for causes vital to women."

Meanwhile, the Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancer will donate "at least $5 million annually to examine and address racial and gender inequities and unlock new innovations that improve cancer outcomes for all women," per the press release.

After the announcement, Banks posted a throwback photo of herself walking in the 2005 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show along with a statement of support for the rebranding.

"First is hard. First is lonely. But first is necessary," the supermodel-turned-entrepreneur wrote in the caption. "First is crucial so that a door can be opened for others to fit through. Within a 10 year span starting in 1995, I was the first Black @VictoriasSecret contract model ever. The first Black Victoria's Secret cover model. The first Black VS model to do so many other groundbreaking things with the brand - as well as other brands."

Banks continued, "But after a first, must come a flow of more. A flow of different. A flow of unique. A flow so strong, a flow of so many that we LOSE COUNT."