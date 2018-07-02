How Heidi Klum Does Pool Party Chic (Spoiler: Stilettos and Swimsuits Are Key)

Model Heidi Klum attends HQ2 Beachclub Opening at Ocean Resort Casino on June 30, 2018. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Heidi Klum kicked off the July 4th holiday at an epic poolside dance party in Atlantic City — and she served up some bikini styling tricks in the process.

The model joined DJ Kaskade for an epic two-hour set on Saturday at the grand opening of the Ocean Resort Casino HQ2 Beach Club in Atlantic City, New Jersey, wearing a pink-and-yellow striped bikini from her eponymous Heidi Klum Swim collection. And while she was at the pool, she styled the swimsuit like she was hitting the catwalk.

Model Heidi Klum enjoys DJ Kaskade performance during HQ2 Beachclub Opening at Ocean Resort Casino on June 30, 2018 in Atlantic City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Klum teamed her bikini with a highlighter yellow Juan Carlos Obando silky duster jacket and matching pants, plus earrings and bangles courtesy of Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels and sky-high Casadei sandals.

“I’ve never been to a party like this before,” Klum told PEOPLE at the event. “It’s so much fun. Everyone is so sweaty and everyone is having such a good time. We’ve been dancing non stop for the past two hours.”

As for her feet, she maintained she wasn’t in any pain at all “As long as the toes are out, I’m fine!”

While Klum credits her complexion to drinking lots of water, Mario Bodesco face moisturizer and sunscreen, she said there is one beauty product she can’t live without: mascara.

“Out of all the makeup products mascara is the most important, because as women we also talk with our eyes.”

The model, who recently posed topless for Ocean Drive magazine, said she doesn’t do anything extra to prepare for photo shoots.

“My confidence comes from realizing that we only have one life, and we have to enjoy this life that we have,” she said. “It doesn’t do it any good when you’re older one day and then you regret not doing all the things that you want to do.”