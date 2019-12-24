Heidi Klum Spends Christmas with Children and Husband Tom Kaulitz After Romantic Summer Wedding

Heidi Klum has something extra-special to be thankful for this Christmas: spending it with new husband, Tom Kaulitz!

Less than five months after the model, 46, married the Tokio Hotel guitarist, 30, the pair are celebrating their first official Christmas as husband and wife with Klum’s four children — Leni, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and 10-year-old Lou — and Tom’s twin brother, Bill.

Klum shared a sweet post with Kaulitz and the crew from Christmas Eve on Instagram writing, “We wish you a Merry Christmas🥰 ” in German, adding “Merry Christmas 🎄🎁❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎉” in English after.

In the heartwarming photo, the happy family wore matching Santa hats embroidered with their names across the top as they sat next to a burning fireplace and lit up Christmas tree, seemingly ready to open their many presents.

Klum rarely shares photos of her children, often having them hide their faces when she does. In the holiday snap, the three youngest siblings pulled down their hats over their faces while Leni hid behind a present.

While Klum and Kaulitz tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in Capri, Italy over the summer, Klum told PEOPLE in October that they’re still in total newlywed-mode. “It’s amazing. How can it not be? Did you see my husband? He’s amazing,” the star said.

She added, “For the first time I feel like I have a real partner, someone to share everything with.”

For their wedding, Klum walked down the aisle looking like a true bridal beauty in an off-the-shoulder design with a sweetheart-style neckline, billowing sleeves and full ball skirt by Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.

She wore her hair down, accessorizing her straight locks with a white veil. The model also wore gold bracelets and a necklace that appeared to spell out “TOM.”

PEOPLE confirmed Klum and Kaulitz got legally married earlier this year, just two months after getting engaged last Dec. 24. Public records show the couple obtained a confidential marriage certificate in California.

Klum was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and singer Seal from 2005 to 2014.