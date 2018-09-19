Heidi Klum is shutting down engagement rumors.

After flashing a huge diamond ring on her left finger at the Emmy Awards on Monday, and again on Tuesday while judging America’s Got Talent, she’s setting the record straight.

“I don’t know why everyone keeps saying that. Everyone is asking me,” the AGT host, 45, tells PEOPLE. “When you do what I do, you wear a lot of fashion. A lot of jewelry. I always look for something that goes with the outfit. So, I wear big rings.”

The supermodel recently opened up about her relationship with 29-year-old boyfriend Tom Kaulitz after the America’s Got Talent semifinals live show screening, calling Kaulitz “absolutely wonderful.”

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” she told PEOPLE. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”

Unfortunately for Klum, she will be returning the massive diamond, which rose more than a few eyebrows.

“There is nothing more to it than that. Tomorrow I have to give it back. Sad,” she says of the borrowed sparkler.

Klum and the Tokio Hotel musician sparked dating rumors back in March after they were spotted kissing on set while she was filming America’s Got Talent. They made their first public appearance as a couple in May for the Cannes amfAR Gala.

But just one week after Klum and Kaulitz connected, Drake attempted to ask her out. The model admitted that she ghosted the rapper when he texted her.

“Sorry, Drake. You snooze, you lose. You know what I mean? He was basically like a week too late,” she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Someone who I know knows him, and I guess he asked to have my number, and then he texted me. And I was like, Oh my gosh, this is so weird. But then I never texted him back because I found the love of my life.”

The America’s Got Talent season 13 finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.