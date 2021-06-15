Heidi Klum Shows Some Major Underboob in Cutoff Jersey to Cheer on German Soccer Team

Heidi Klum put on an eye-popping display as she rooted on Germany's national soccer team.

As Germany heads into a match against France during the UEFA European Football Championship (also known as the Euros), the German supermodel showed some national pride by sporting a cropped team jersey that just barely covered her chest.

Klum, 48, posed outside for the Instagram pic which revealed some serious underboob and showcased the star's toned abs thanks to the black string bikini she wore on the bottom. She completed her look with a gold chain worn around her waist.

"Good luck today Germany 🇩🇪," Klum captioned the photo while giving two thumbs-up to the camera.

Klum has never shied away from showing some skin on social media (she once joked about posing "topless" for husband Tom Kaulitz on their honeymoon!). But it took her some time to get comfortable with her body.

The America's Got Talent judge moved to New York City to pursue a modeling career in 1991, then shot to stardom when she graced the cover of Sports Illustrated's iconic Swimsuit Edition in 1998. Despite her success, Klum told Red magazine last year she had to be strict about her diet at the time - and has said in the past that she was turned down by high fashion labels for being "too curvy." As she's gotten older, her relationship with food has changed.

heidi klum Credit: Heidi Klum/Instagram

In the beginning, I had to [be disciplined about food] and now I'm just so used to it," she told the magazine, according to the Daily Mail. "There are so many choices, just pick the right things. Because then you don't have the struggle."