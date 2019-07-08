Image zoom Heidi Klum/Instagram

It seems Heidi Klum hasn’t finished unpacking just yet.

On Sunday, the 46-year-old model showed off her incredible figure in a series of posts on Instagram after having landed in Tokyo, Japan. In her first post, Klum poses in front of large window overlooking the city while tousling her hair and holding a cup of coffee while wearing a red lingerie set from her brand, Heidi Klum Intimates.

“Unpacking 😝,” she captioned the snap showing an overflowing suitcase at her feet and racks of clothes surrounding her.

RELATED: No Shirt, No Problem! Heidi Klum Goes Topless While Visiting Hong Kong with Fiancé Tom Kaulitz

Image zoom Heidi Klum/Instagram

In her next post she shared a video of herself, still wearing the red hot lingerie, while sitting next to the window and enjoying the view.

“LOVE YOU TOKYO ❤️,” she wrote with the hashtag,”#heidiklumintimates” as the video highlights the her cleavage in the lace bra top.

The model has proven that she’s not shy when it comes to taking and sharing more revealing photos of herself. In June the former Project Runway host shared a racy video of herself brushing her teeth while topless with her long blonde hair obscuring the front of her chest as she sported just a pair of black underwear.

RELATED: Heidi Klum Shares Racy Video of Herself Brushing Her Teeth While Topless

Image zoom Heidi Klum/Instagram

In March, she also shared some sexy snaps from her China getaway with fiancé, Tom Kaulitz. In one photograph from the trip, Klum, pictured from the back, gazed out at the urban skyline, once again only in a pair of black underwear.

Before landing in Tokyo, Klum was spending some quality time with Kaulitz in Paris. The model posted a photo of the couple from their trip which featured the two engaging in a sweet FaceTime call they shared once Klum landed in Japan.

RELATED VIDEO: Heidi Klum and Gisele Bündchen Reunite for Germany’s Next Top Model

The couple made their first public appearance in May of 2018 for the Cannes amfAR Gala after they first sparked dating rumors that March. The two were first spotted kissing on the set of America’s Got Talent. Kaulitz later popped the question to Klum with a breakfast-in-bed proposal back in December,