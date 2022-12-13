Heidi Klum's Sheer Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere Looks Like It's Actually Made of Water — See the Look

The model complemented the shimmery look with slicked-back hair and clear heels

By
Published on December 13, 2022 02:29 PM
Heidi Klum at the premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" held at the Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Heidi Klum knows how to dress for a theme.

On the Los Angeles red carpet at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere Monday night, the 49-year-old model wore a tulle Lever Couture dress whose partly sheer panels offered the optical illusion that she was wearing water!

The ethereal one-shoulder dress also featured a thigh-high slit and side cutouts for an even more flowy feel.

The America's Got Talent judge accentuated her H2O-focused look with slicked back hair and clear heels, all falling into the aquatic theme of the new Avatar film. Husband Tom Kaulitz coordinated with Klum in his own silver look: a silver suit with matching button-up shirt under it, complete with black sneakers.

Heidi Klum attends 20th Century Studio's "Avatar 2: The Way of Water" U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre at Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Klum, also known as the Queen of Halloween, seemingly loves a good fashion moment.

In October, the star marked a return to throwing her annual spooky fête, after a two-year COVID pause, wearing an outfit that also relied on a bit of eye trickery.

Appearing in a head-to-toe worm costume, Klum's realistic 'fit featured ridges and was made complete with a curved head and long tail. She was accompanied by Kaulitz as a fisherman with a bloody eye.

Klum's entire body was covered, with the exception of her eyes and mouth, and her tan sneakers were seen peeking through.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 2022 Hallowe'en Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy LES on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Taylor Hill/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Earlier this year, while promoting season 3 of Making the Cut alongside co-host Tim Gunn, Klum shared her enthusiasm for fashion, and for helping aspiring designers.

"I would say it's the best crop of designers we've ever had," Klum said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in June. "So we have 10 designers from all around the world and they're battling it out for one million dollars. I think the only other competition show that I know is America's Got Talent who has a million dollar price tag at the end."

She added, "It's just so amazing for these designers who actually already have careers, but it gives them that extra push because with a million dollars you can do a whole lot for your business," she continued.

Related Articles
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Carrie Underwood arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (13651822bi) Olivia Wilde People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Dec 2022
See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (13582283bv) Heidi Klum Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side, New York, USA - 31 Oct 2022
Heidi Klum Makes Epic Halloween Comeback in Head-Turning Worm Costume Alongside Tom Kaulitz
Jodie Turner-Smith at The Fashion Awards 2022
See All 6 of Jodie Turner-Smith's Jaw-Dropping Looks from Hosting the British Fashion Awards
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Shoots 'Germany's Next Top Model,' Plus Gigi Hadid, H.E.R and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
Heidi Klum Says She'll Begin Working on Her 2023 Halloween Costume on Nov. 1: 'I Start Planning' Early
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Makes a Late Night Appearance, Plus Lizzo, the Cast of 'National Treasure: Edge of History' and More
Rihanna
Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky at Amazon Music, Plus Steph and Ayesha Curry, Halsey and More
Justin Theroux Kuma
Justin Theroux Poses with His Pit Bull Kuma, Plus Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jane Goodall and More
11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala
From Kendall Jenner's Sheer Gown to Olivia Wilde's Gloves, See the Standout Style at the LACMA Gala
Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022
All the Must-See Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Governors Awards
Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Shines Bright in Gold, Plus Ashanti, Zoe Saldaña, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and More
Drake
Drake and His Son Adonis Watch the Toronto Raptors Game, Plus Alicia Keys, Gal Gadot and More
naked dresses tout
The Sheerest, Sexiest and Most Straight-Up 'Naked' Dresses to Ever Hit the Red Carpet
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years