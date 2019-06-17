Heidi Klum Shares Racy Video of Herself Brushing Her Teeth While Topless

If anyone can make even the most everyday tasks uber sexy, it’s Heidi Klum.

On Saturday, the 46-year-old model and television host showed off her toned bod in a Boomerang-style clip posted to her Instagram feed, where she zoomed in and out on herself as she brushed her teeth in front of the mirror.

Klum was topless in the video, her long blonde hair obscuring the front of her chest as she sported a pair of black underwear on the bottom.

“GUTE NACHT IHR LIEBEN 😁❤️,” she captioned the post in German — which roughly translates to, “Good night, dear ones,” in English — and added the hashtag, “#heidiklumintimates.”

Klum has proven throughout the recent past that she’s not afraid to show off a little skin. In March, the former Project Runway host posted a series of sexy images from her China getaway with fiancé, Tom Kaulitz.

In one photograph, Klum, pictured from the back, gazed out at the urban skyline, once again only in a pair of black underwear.

Subsequent images showed Klum and an also-shirtless Kaulitz, 29, gazing at each other in front of the window. She captioned the pictures, “J✈️E🤪T🌏L🕞A❤️G.”

Not one to shy away from adventure for the sake of fashion, this past January, Klum posed in a risque shoot that featured some very unusual guests.

The supermodel covered herself with multiple, live snakes as she posed wearing nothing but her Heidi Klum Intimates and a top hat, for the then-upcoming season of her hit reality TV show, Germany’s Next Top Model.

“Loved spending the day with these beautiful snakes ❤️🐍😊🙏🏻 #gntm2019,” the model captioned an Instagram video with the snakes moving around her neck, chest, décolletage and even a milk snake slithering on her head.