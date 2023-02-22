Heidi Klum Shares Shirtless Photo and Sweet Video with Tom Kaulitz on 4-Year Wedding Anniversary

Heidi Klum is celebrating four years of marriage with husband Tom Kaulitz.

On Wednesday, the supermodel, 49, called the 33-year-old musician the "love of my life" in the caption of an Instagram post that shared intimate moments in honor of their wedding anniversary.

At the start of the carousel, Klum shared a video of her and Kaulitz sharing a kiss in bed. She added highlights of their home, decorated for the occasion with a large bouquet of long-stemmed roses and an array of red heart-shaped balloons.

In another pic, she shared a close-up of two colorful cakes, with one showing "4 years" written in brown icing.

While the couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in February 2019, they held a lavish wedding celebration in Capri, Italy, with family and close friends in August 2019.

Heidi Klum/instagram

The couple announced their engagement on Dec. 24, 2018, when Kaulitz popped the question to Klum in a breakfast-in-bed proposal, which also included her kids: daughters Lou, 13, and Leni, 18, and sons Johan, 16, and Henry, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Seal.

"They went to Mexico before their engagement, around Thanksgiving, and that's when he started talking to the kids about his plans in secret and it was so hard for them to not tell anyone. They were so excited and happy for their mom," a friend of Klum told PEOPLE at the time.

On Christmas Eve morning, "Tom went to the kids and asked for Heidi's hand in marriage and they said 'yes,' " the friend added.

A source told PEOPLE that from the moment he met the kids, Kaulitz "made a huge effort to get to know them" and now considers himself an "extra dad" to them.

The source added: "He plays sports with Heidi's boys and is involved in activities that the girls enjoy. Heidi loves his energy and take on life and feels very grateful that she met Tom."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

They first sparked dating rumors in March 2018, when they were seen kissing on the set of America's Got Talent, where Klum is a judge. The couple then made their first public appearance together that May when they attended the Cannes amfAR Gala.