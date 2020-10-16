The black bralette and high-waisted briefs from Rihanna's line helped the model feel confident and sexy

Heidi Klum Is Feeling 'Some Kind of Way' as She Does Sexy Dance in New Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie makes Heidi Klum feel like her most confident self.

When Rihanna, 32, sent over a few pieces from her newly-dropped lingerie collection, Klum, 47, put on a pair of the sexy black high-waisted briefs and bralette to throw an impromptu dance party in her bedroom.

"@savagexfenty has me feelin SOME 💥 KIND 💥 OF 💥 WAY 🔥 Love you @badgalriri thank you for my gift!" Klum (who ran her own lingerie line, Heidi Klum Intimates) captioned a video seductively swaying her hips from side to side with her arms raised above her head.

The model's been practicing her dance skills lately, and has put them on display in some fun TikTok videos alongside her kids, which she also shared on her Instagram feed.

"@charlidamelio how did we do?! 🕺🙏❤️ @leniklum, Lou and @migzmigzmigz," Klum captioned a clip dancing to ABBA's "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)" with daughters Leni, 16, and Lou, 11, and artist Miguel Zárate.

The model has been sharing more personal moments with her children on social media lately, posting another sweet video with Leni and Lou writing, "When your girls are almost as tall as you ❤️."

Earlier this year, Klum told PEOPLE how Leni is becoming "her own little person,” but does have a certain knack for her mom’s career path. “The only one so far who wants to step in my footsteps is my oldest daughter, Leni,” the star said.

"She just started where she said, ‘Okay, move over. Let me take this over,’ ” Klum added of Leni. “It’s definitely a ruthless business. It’s also changed a lot over the years. It was very different when I started in 1992.”