Heidi Klum Claims Ex Seal Is Preventing Her from Taking Kids to Germany in Emergency Legal Filing

Heidi Klum is asking for an emergency hearing to bring her four children to Germany with her to film Next Top Model later this year.

In her filing asking for the hearing, Klum claims ex-husband Seal does not want the children to travel to Europe because he is concerned about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The pair share four children: Leni, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the declaration obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, the America's Got Talent judge said that while she and Seal share custody of their kids, they spend the majority of their time living with her.

"Henry's time with our children is sporadic at best," Klum wrote in her declaration.

A rep for Klum has not commented. Seal's rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Klum is contractually obligated to film season 16 of Germany's Next Top Model in October, and she said that while she usually brings the kids with her when she has to travel for work, Seal "has not yet approved of this trip."

Image zoom Heidi Klum Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"I am well aware of all of the necessary precautions associated with the COVID-19 virus, and would never put our children at risk — I have taken all the precautions for Germany the same way I do in the United States," Klum wrote in her declaration, adding that she is "grateful" to have the ability to work given the current state of the economy.

Klum also explained that usually Next Top Model is filmed in Los Angeles to accommodate her family, but the German cast and crew members are unable to enter the U.S. because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The supermodel said that she was willing to alter their previously planned custody schedule if Seal would allow the children to travel to Germany with her.

"There will be a three-week break for the Christmas holidays ... Though the children were originally slated to spend this Christmas break with me (as Henry spent Christmas 2019 with them), I am willing to agree that Henry spend the Christmas break with them again this year so that the children can be with their father during this time, if Henry would like this," wrote Klum.

"Also, as Henry [Seal] has a British passport, he would be able to visit the children while they are in Germany if he wishes to do so," she added.

Klum said that Seal agreed to let the children travel with her back in April, but that he changed his mind.

"I tried to work this out with Henry directly to no avail," Klum wrote, adding that she is "desperate" and that the children have said they do not want to stay in Los Angeles with their dad. "It could not possibly be in their best interests," she wrote.

Their daughter Leni also submitted a declaration to the court.

"This is hard because I love both of my parents, but I feel like I need to speak up. I understand that my siblings are too young to speak to the judge, so I am happy to speak for all of us," she wrote. "My mom needs to film in Germany for a few months and my siblings and I want to go with her."

"So far, my dad is not allowing us to go, though we have tried to tell him our reasons why we want to," Leni said, adding that traveling to Germany would be an "amazing opportunity" for all four of them, and they would be able to see their grandparents.

Leni said that her younger siblings are "really upset" about the thought of being away from Klum and that they are "frightened" of being away from her for so long.

Leni also wrote a handwritten letter to her dad, which was obtained by The Blast, pleading with him to let her and her siblings go with Klum.

In the letter, Leni told her dad that she understands the situation "is not ideal at all," and that she hopes they can "come up with a plan" to still see him.

She also pointed out that there are fewer cases of COVID-19 in Berlin, where they would be staying, than there are in Los Angeles.

"I just want to figure out something and come up with a plan and agreement as a family," Leni wrote. "I love you so so much."