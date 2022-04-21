Kim Kardashian joined Klum and fellow supermodels Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel for the campaign

Heidi Klum Says She Convinced Kim Kardashian to Join SKIMS Icons Campaign: 'The Clothes Came Off'

Heidi Klum revealed that she is responsible for Kim Kardashian stripping down for the empowering SKIMS Icons Campaign.

"I have to say Kim was there," she said. "She was just like, 'I've been watching you guys all this time and now I can't even believe it, you're all here in my studio and you're shooting this for me.'"

"I was like, 'Well, why are you not in the photos?' and she's like, 'No, no, it's all about you girls,' and I'm like, 'No, no, no, you should be in the photos,'" she added.

Klum said Kardashian didn't hesitate to strip down in front of the cameras.

"The clothes came off," she said. "She just hopped right in. Boom. You're welcome."

The former Victoria Secret Angel also told Extra that the experience was "so much fun" and the reality star even provided a sweet treat on set.

"When we were shooting she had a truck of beignets which I've never had before so that was a little tricky, shooting in lingerie, also with five beignets in your stomach," she said. "That was a lot but good."

Earlier this month, Kardashian and Banks also opened up about how the campaign came together in a joint interview on TODAY With Hoda and Jenna.

"I've known Tyra for a really long time," Kardashian said. "I just have so much respect for her, so we just had an honest, heart-to-heart conversation, and she got to hear about what the brand stands for, why I started the brand and just all about supporting women."

"This is something I've been talking about for decades," the Dancing with the Stars host added. "So, me curvier, me damn near almost 50 years old in this campaign — I think it is pretty empowering," she said.

The SKIMS founder opened up to PEOPLE about the inclusive message of the campaign.