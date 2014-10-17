Heidi Klum Says Posing in her New Lingerie Line (at 41!) is as Easy as 'Riding a Bike'

She’s launched kids clothing, a line of activewear, multiple fragrances and now Heidi Klum, 41, is applying arguably her signature talent (that is, looking hot in next to nothing — and sharing that knowledge) to her latest venture. She’s replacing Elle Macpherson as the creative director and ad campaign model for New Zealand-based company Bendon’s line of lingerie, now called Heidi Klum Intimates and launching in January 2015.

Though the mother of four has been in the business for two decades, (as a Victoria’s Secret model for 13 years and stints in and on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue), she says she still manages to be surprised when it comes to underwear. “It’s almost like with the iPhone, how they’re always come up with something new and there’s always a new technology,” she tells PEOPLE. “It’s the same thing with bras too, there’s always something new … the underwire and the padding has changed, and things are seamless!”

And she promises she won’t be making things too complicated — instead just adding fashionable twists to beloved garments — because when it comes to her own lingerie, she prefers to keep things simple. “I love soft bras. I don’t love a lot of padding,” she shares. “Maybe I’m at a different point in my life now, I like more of a natural look instead of when you’re so hoisted up and too pushed-up. I feel like I did that like 10 years ago, I don’t love that look so much any more.” So, keep an eye out for a few non-padded triangle and racer-back styles in her line.

There were few jitters for Klum when it came to taking campaign photos, as well as the more than 30 product images for her line. “My girlfriends were like, ‘Do you ever get self-conscious in front of all these people when you have nothing on?” she reveals. “But I don’t! When you’ve done it for so many years, it’s kind of like riding a bike.” Riding a bike in your undies surrounded by lots of people, that is. “There’s one person with a wind machine, and the next person with the powder, and the next holding a light, and there’s art directors and clients. I’m used to that. It doesn’t really bother me,” she says. “After doing this for 20 years you kind of build a thick skin. You just know you’re always being judged and that’s just the way it is. I just go with it!”

And while the line will be a combination of sexy and practical underpinnings (“If you want comfort, it can still be pretty!”), the Project Runway host has one lingerie rule she tends to stick to: “I do care about matching my bra and panties!” she says. “Most of the time if I get a beautiful bra I get a few more panties to go with it because I don’t really wash a bra every time I wear it. Obviously the underwear you do, and then you don’t have that matching set anymore. It’s nice when you take your clothes off to have that matching set on.” Wise words from a newly-minted lingerie magnate.

–Catherine Kast

