The supermodel opened up about her 18-year-old daughter's career plans during an appearance on the Today show Tuesday

Heidi Klum Says Daughter Leni Is Moving to N.Y.C. to Grow Modeling Career: 'I'm Excited for Her'

Heidi Klum loves that her daughter is following in her footsteps.

During an appearance on the Today show Tuesday morning, Klum, 49, shared her excitement for her daughter Leni as she embarks on her modeling dreams.

Leni, 18, just graduated high school and will be moving to New York City to follow in her mothers footsteps on the catwalk — and she has Heidi's full support.

"She's moving to the Big Apple. It's kind of my first stomping grounds, so I feel like she's doing it all over again. I'm so proud of her!" Klum told Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist.

Leni is the oldest of Heidi's four children, along with Lou 12, Jonah 15, and Henry 16. The young model has been working on the runway for a while now, and is Heidi's first child to leave the nest to continue pursuing her passions, as well as attend college in Manhattan.

"She has been [modeling] for the last year, which is incredible. She walked for Dolce & Gabbana. She's actually, in a few weeks, doing the show again in Sicily," the mother-of-four proudly shared.

The Making the Cut host expressed that working is just the half of Leni's impressive plans. "I'm so excited for her, but more excited for her that she just got into the school she always wanted to go to." She continued to explain the gratitude she feels as a mother watching her child find success as a young, independent woman.

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 27: Heidi Klum and Leni Klum are seen on August 27, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Photopix/GC Images) Credit: Photopix/GC Images

"Unfortunately, she will move to New York, but I'm super excited for her that she gets to do all the things that she wants to do," the America' Got Talent judge said. "As a mother, that's what you want."

Heidi was not always this fond of Leni's modeling desires, however. During a 2021 Extra interview, the then 17-year-old revealed that her mom "shut down" ideas of her starting at a younger age.

"I had grown up going to work with my mom," Leni detailed of her natural interest in modeling. "Ever since 11 or 12 years old I've been begging her and then finally I turned 16 and she said that I could finally start modeling."

leni klum Heidi Klum and daughter Leni | Credit: Leni Klum/Instagram

Leni's natural instincts are now in full bloom, and her mother could not be more proud or excited to watch her daughter do what she's always loved. "It's amazing to watch her do it all. She's been coming to my sets for her entire life and she's not really afraid of the cameras being stuck in her face," Heidi told PEOPLE exclusively. "She's done so much over the years, she loves it. She loves it!"

The mother-daughter duo covered Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue together, wearing colorful matching pantsuits, sans shoes.