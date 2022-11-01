Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Makes Her Halloween Party Debut as Catwoman: 'It's Fun to Have Her Here'

Heidi Klum was hiding something spectacular under her worm costume at her Halloween party this year.

The Making the Cut host showed off what was under her elaborate costume after she made it inside her party, and it was much more glam than the worm! Heidi bared all in a naked catsuit adorned with rhinestones that were ever so strategically placed around her body. Despite the full glam look, though, she still had her worm makeup on her face for quite the interesting juxtaposition.

The model started the hours-long process of getting into the worm costume early in the day yesterday. She said on Amazon Live that she started getting ready at 11 a.m., reiterating to PEOPLE at her party that it was an all-day affair. "So all day playing around, doing things," she says.

Heidi says the worm idea — which involved a lot of prosthetics — was born out of trying to think outside the box and have a bigger and better costume than ever before. She feels like she succeeded in topping her costumes from years past.

"I think this is one of the top ones, I would say, just because it's so unusual and so big in size and it's just weird," she tells PEOPLE. "I mean, it's hard for me to move. I don't really have arms or legs. When I fall over, I need someone else to get back up, I'm kind of stuck in it, feels a little claustrophobic."

Fortunately, Heidi had her husband, Tom Kaulitz — who dressed as a fisherman — and her model daughter Leni Klum on hand for the evening. It was the first time 18-year-old Leni got to attend her mom's famous Halloween party, which Heidi says is really "fun."

"My kids have never really gone to the Halloween party, obviously, because they're all too young," she tells PEOPLE of her kids Leni, Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 13. "And now my daughter moved to Manhattan, so she was here. It's her first time coming and she was so excited. She's only ever heard about the stories and seen photos. It's fun for her to be here tonight and it's fun for me to have her here!"

Leni previously praised her mom's dedication to Halloween to PEOPLE, saying Heidi goes "all out."

"My mom definitely loves it more than I do," Leni shared of her mom's affinity for the holiday before teasing her upcoming costume. "I love dressing up and turning into something crazy. This year I want to do Catwoman in a latex suit. I've been asking my mom to go [to the party] for a while."

This year, Leni made her big debut at the New York City affair and dressed as Catwoman for the big event. She and her mom took the red carpet together, with Heidi flopping around and Leni giving her hugs and kisses.