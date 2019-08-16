Heidi Klum Finally Reveals Who Designed Her Wedding Dress in a Dreamy Video

It’s been nearly two weeks since Heidi Klum’s married Tom Kaulitz in a Capri yacht wedding where she said “I do” in a romantic white wedding gown. The model has been keeping us in suspense ever since on her dreamy dress details. But Friday, she finally announced the design team behind her fairytale look.

In a new Instagram video, the supermodel shared behind-the-scenes footage of her fitting with Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli where she’s seen twirling and skipping around a gilded room at the Place Vendôme in Paris in her one-of-a-kind creation.

While modeling the dress to the Valentino design team, she excitedly yells, “It moves!”

Klum also says she’s “excited” and “can’t wait” for her big day in the clip.

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Piccioli explains that the beautiful setting was inspired by “romanticism and lightness” saying that “the setting was fitting for her and for her personality.”

Her couture creation was an off-the-shoulder design featuring a sweetheart-style neckline with billowing sleeves and a full ball skirt with a lace design covered with floral appliqués

She also donned a white veil over her straight blonde locks and wore gold bracelets and a necklace that appeared to spell out “TOM.”

RELATED: Heidi Klum Wears Gorgeous Strapless Wedding Gown to Marry Tom Kaulitz: See the Photos

The TV host, 46, wed Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz, 29, in Capri, Italy on August 3 on board a luxury yacht that once hosted the wedding receptions of Princess Grace Kelly to Prince Rainier III and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis to Aristotle.

For his part, Kaulitz wore an off-white suit and blue dress shirt.

PEOPLE confirmed the couple officially became husband and wife months before their lavish ceremony after public records show they obtained a confidential marriage certificate in California. TMZ reported that they tied the knot in February 2019, just two months after getting engaged on Dec. 24.

Ever since their wedding day, the couple have been enjoying a romantic honeymoon around Italy.

Image zoom SplashNews.com

The day after their wedding, they had a party with friends at La Fontelina restaurant where Klum wore not one, but two all-white looks.

Image zoom SplashNews.com

She donned a white halter top dress, which featured a romantic eyelet floral pattern and a plunging white swimsuit when she took a dip in the water.

Image zoom Heidi Klum/ Instagram

Later in the week Klum shared a snap of her and her new hubby riding a jew ski around the waters of Capri.