Heidi Klum Reveals the Contents of Her Super Messy Closet: 'Where Does It Look Like I'm Going?'

Heidi Klum is on the move — and she has a messy closet to show for it!

On Instagram on Tuesday, the America's Got Talent judge, 49, asked followers to weigh in on where she was going, while she gave a tour of her labyrinthine, clothes-and-shoes-strewn closet.

"This is an absolute utter mess," she said in a video clip. "I'm packing because I'm going on another trip."

As the camera panned to the floor, where multiple pairs of Birkenstocks mixed with Gucci slides and designer heels, Klum further explained that she didn't know what to pack — hence the chaos.

"This is a special job for me that I'm doing and I'm so excited," the Project Runway alum shared.

She added, "It's an unusual place, where I get to do this job, and I'm packing for it and this is what I came up with."

She then showed her outfit in the mirror, which consisted of multiple layers including a blue plaid top, a denim button-down, ripped jeans, a mustard-colored coat and white sneakers.

"Where does it look like I'm going?" she laughed, and the clip ended.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Earlier this year, Klum made headlines when she stepped out in a silver and purple, feathered Germanier mini dress at the Golden Globes.

The eco-friendly dress was a mix of sparkles, feathers and cutouts and even included a built-in choker. Klum rounded out her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels that included over 80 carats of natural purple sapphires and diamonds. She also carried a silver clutch and wore silver heels, bringing along Kaulitz as her date.

She took to Instagram to show off her look for the night, captioning the photo simply, "Date night."