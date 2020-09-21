Heidi Klum Reveals 16-Year-Old Daughter Leni Is Driving with Sweet Car Selfie

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni, just hit a new milestone!

On Saturday, the supermodel, 47, revealed that her 16-year-old daughter has learned how to drive, sharing a sweet selfie from inside the car that showed her oldest child smiling behind the wheel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Saturday driving with @leniklum 😳❤️," the proud mom captioned the post, tagging Leni's Instagram handle.

The teenager appears to have officially joined the popular social media app in February. Over the years, Klum has made a pointed effort not to show too much of her kids on social media, often hiding their faces in photos she posts.

Leni seems to be maintaining a similar sense of privacy on her own account as well, most recently sharing a mirror selfie while wearing a face mask so only her eyes are visible.

In May, Leni shared a heartwarming Mother's Day tribute to Klum, calling her famous mom her "gorgeous best friend."

A month prior, the Making the Cut star and supermodel opened up to PEOPLE about her family, saying that even though Leni is "her own little person," she does seem to have some interest in her mom's career path.

“The only one so far who wants to step in my footsteps is my oldest daughter, Leni,” Klum said, who is also mom to daughter Lou Sulola, 10, plus sons Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo, 13, and Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu, 15 — all of whom “have been coming to set their whole entire life.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Klum said that while Leni feels she “has to do her own thing” in life (“I’ve never pushed [my kids] to do anything,” Klum added), her oldest child feels a natural pull toward the world of fashion.

“She just started where she said, ‘Okay, move over. Let me take this over,’ ” Klum told PEOPLE of Leni, adding, “It’s definitely a ruthless business. It’s also changed a lot over the years. It was very different when I started in 1992.”

Klum gave birth to Leni in May 2004, right after her split from Flavio Briatore. In December 2009, Leni was adopted by Klum's (now-ex-) husband Seal.

Klum and Seal's divorce was finalized in October 2014 after nine years of marriage. She married Tom Kaulitz last summer after the guitarist's Christmas Eve proposal that included her kids.