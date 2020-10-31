Heidi Klum Releases a Horror Film Starring Her Husband and Kids in Lieu of Annual Halloween Party

"Just because we can’t go out does not mean we can’t be creative and have fun," the supermodel tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It is so important to enjoy the arts and keep the creative juices flowing."

Even though parties and trick-or-treating will look different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the queen of Halloween is still finding ways to celebrate her favorite holiday.

On Saturday, Heidi Klum released a short horror film in which she stars alongside her husband Tom Kaulitz and four children whom she shares with ex-husband Seal (Leni, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10) in lieu of her famous Heidi Halloween party.

"With lockdowns around the world this year, no Halloween parties or trick-or-treating, I knew I wanted to do a fun project at home with my family so I came up with the idea of shooting a short horror film that we could all star in,” the supermodel tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“It was such a fun way to get the whole family involved and my kids really enjoyed the process. Even though they have come to visit me on set many times throughout the years, they have never been in front of the camera like this learning how to remember lines and how to create costumes and makeup for a short film."

In the short film, Klum and her family are enjoying a socially-distanced Halloween at home until lightning strikes, causing the supermodel’s kids to turn into zombie mummies and chase her around the house.

In order to escape, Klum gets into costume and use body paint to blend into her environment — and the final result is on par with her iconic past Halloween costumes.

The supermodel tells PEOPLE that the body paint took about seven hours to apply and "once the paint was done, we traveled to set where we continued to perfect the look for another two hours or so."

"Just because we can’t go out does not mean we can’t be creative and have fun. It is so important to enjoy the arts and keep the creative juices flowing," Klum says.

"I really wanted to keep the Halloween spirit alive by keeping up with our traditions celebrations. I love to entertain people and make them laugh or surprised or shocked or scared. I like to show the artistry of what these amazing people can do and I love being the canvas for them to perform."

"My kids are all creative and everyone has a different idea of what they want to do and what they want to dress up as. They all help me decorate the house," Klum says, adding that her youngest daughter Lou shares her passion for Halloween.