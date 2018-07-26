Heidi Klum Gets Candid About Dating a Man 17 Years Her Junior: 'Age Seems to Be Shoved in My Face'

For Heidi Klum and her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, age is just a number!

The model, 45, revealed the biggest issue with dating a 28-year-old is not the age gap — it is other people.

“Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself,” Klum told InStyle.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it,” Klum added.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Gisela Schober/Getty

For the couple, however, it is not something they personally spend much time thinking about.

“I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles,” Klum told InStyle.

Klum and the Tokio Hotel musician sparked dating rumors back in March after they were spotted kissing on set while she was filming America’s Got Talent. They then made their first public appearance as a couple in May for the Cannes amfAR Gala.

Klum’s romance with Kaulitz came just six months after splitting with boyfriend of three years Vito Schnabel, 31.

RELATED ARTICLE: Heidi Klum Proves Once Again Age Is Nothing But a Number with a Sexy Lingerie Selfie

“They’re taking time apart right now,” a source told PEOPLE. “Things have been difficult recently, they live on opposite coasts. And it’s the start of a school year and Heidi has to concentrate on the kids.”

Heidi shares three children, Henry, 12, Johan, 10, and daughter Lou, 7, with her ex-husband Seal. She’s also the mother to daughter Leni, 13.