Heidi Klum Is Already Prepping This Year's Halloween Costume — See the Sneak Peek

Heidi Klum is prepping another one of her famously elaborate Halloween costumes — even though the holiday is over a month away.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 45, showed off a sneak peek of her costume on Instagram, Tuesday. The video featured a mask in the making as a white material was molded around an artificial face in a workshop.

The model captioned the post, “Getting ready for #heidiklumhalloween2018,” adding the holiday-appropriate emojis of a ghost, pumpkin, screaming face and spider.

Heidi Klum's costume Heidi Klum/Instagram; Inset: Getty

She tagged a prosthetic design company, Prosthetic Renaissance Inc., as the mastermind behind her newest get-up. According to its website, the company was also behind Klum’s Jessica Rabbit costume for Halloween 2015 and elderly woman costume for Halloween 2013.

RELATED: A Brief History of Heidi Klum’s Unbelievably Over-the-Top Halloween Costumes

Klum, who throws her own annual party for the festive holiday, has a track record of Halloween excellence. Since 2000, her costumes have included a zombie doll, Lady Godiva (on a horse!), Betty Boop, a golden alien, a red witch, a vampire, a serpent, a cat, Kali, a crow, an alien, a cadaver, Cleopatra, a butterfly, clones and the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video.

RELATED VIDEO: Heidi Klum Admits She Ghosted Drake When He Texted to Ask Her Out: ‘I’m Sorry!’

Heidi Klum in 2017 Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum in 2016 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum in 2015 Andrew Toth/WireImage

Last year, Klum opened up to PEOPLE at her 18th annual Halloween party in New York City about putting together her King of Pop-inspired look.

“It takes a long time to lay the prosthetics but then putting it all together, it took seven hours,” said Klum, who brought along some zombies with her to complete the look.

RELATED: All the New Halloween Candies Already Hitting Store Shelves

“Michael Jackson was always such an icon and the ‘Thriller’ video is such an iconic video and I was like, ‘I have to redo that,'” Klum explained. “Obviously it’s difficult because I can’t dance like Michael Jackson. I don’t think anyone can dance like Michael Jackson, but I tried my hardest.”